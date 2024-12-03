Three Relievers Pirates Can Target After Losing Aroldis Chapman
One of the Pittsburgh Pirates' more reliable relievers from the 2025 season is now off the board.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that hard-throwing left-hander Aroldis Chapman has reportedly agreed to a one-year $10.75 million deal with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. The deal is nearly identical to the one he agreed to with Pittsburgh, as he signed to a one-year $10.5 million deal last offseason.
Chapman, 36, went 5-5 with a 3.79 ERA and 14 saves across 68 appearances in his lone season with the Pirates. The seven-time All-Star struck out 98 batters over 61.2 innings pitched and became Pittsburgh's main reliever in the ninth inning in September after David Bednar was removed from the closer role due to his struggles throughout the season.
Pittsburgh's bullpen ranked 27th in ERA in 2024.
With Chapman officially gone, the Pirates will need to do something to address the hole left in a bullpen that was one of their weak links last season. Here are three relievers Pittsburgh could target to help fill the void left by Chapman.
Colin Poche
Colin Poche put together a solid 2024 season, though, injuries limited him to 33 appearances and he was eventually non-tendered by the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this offseason. The left-handed reliever went 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA over 37.1 innings pitched and he added two saves. Poche, 30, was much more effective against right-handers than lefties last season, holding them to a .193/.240/.352 slash line with four home runs.
Against lefties, opposing hitters batted .260/.351/.460 against Poche in 2024.
In 2023, Poche turned in the best season of his career, going 12-3 with a 2.23 ERA in 66 appearances. He struck out 61 batters over 60.2 innings of work and posted an ERA+ of 190. Poche was more effective against lefties in 2023, holding them to a .185/.274/.323 slash line and he posted a 3.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio against them.
Righties batted .199/.275/.298 against Poche in 2023 and he had a 2.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio. They also had 30 hits, including nine doubles against him, compared to 12 hits and one double by left-handed hitters.
Injuries have been a problem throughout Poche's career, as he missed the entire 2020 and 2021 seasons due to Tommy John surgery. Mid-back tightness and left shoulder inflammation cost him a bulk of last season.
If Pittsburgh feels comfortable with his health, he can be a solid addition for a bullpen that needs left-handed relievers.
Tim Hill
Tim Hill stepped up in a big way for the New York Yankees both down the stretch in the regular season and in the postseason.
In his 35 regular season appearances for New York, he went 3-0 with a 2.05 ERA in 44 innings pitched. The veteran left-hander also posted a 202 ERA +, a career-low 1.02 WHIP and 1.8 walks-per-nine innings.
Hill, 34, had 10 appearances out of the bullpen in the playoffs and posted a 1.08 ERA over his 8.1 innings pitched. For his career, Hill has made 16 appearances in the playoffs and has a 0.68 ERA.
Hill turned a corner during his stint in the playoffs and if he can continue that momentum into the 2025 season, he could be a more-than-welcome addition to the Pirates bullpen.
A.J. Minter
Similar to Poche, A.J. Minter was hampered by the injury bug, though, his was much more severe, as he needed surgery on his left hip and missed the final two months of the season.
The 31-yard-old left was solid before then, though, as he went 5-4 with a 2.62 ERA in his 39 appearances for the Atlanta Braves. In his 34.1 innings pitched, Minter struck out 35 batters and had a 1.01 WHIP.
In 2022 and 2023, Minter was one of the Braves' better relievers and excelled at striking batters out and keeping them off base. He struck out 12.1 batters per nine innings and had a 0.91 WHIP in 2022 and struck out 11.4 batters per nine innings in 2023.
As long the Pirates believe he can be ready by the beginning of the 2025 season, Minter's stuff could make him one of the best fits for their bullpen.
