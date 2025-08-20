Tommy Pham Double Pushes Pirates Over Blue Jays
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates didn't get much offense, but Tommy Pham provided just enough for a strong team pitching performance to earn the 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the series finale at PNC Park.
The Pirates won the series opener, 5-2 on Aug. 18, which gives them the series win over the Blue Jays, after a 7-3 defeat Aug. 19, giving them the series victory with this win.
This marks the first series win of the month for the Pirates, after losing four of the first five, and since they swept the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, July 28-30.
Pittsburgh improves to 54-74 overall and 36-30 at home, while Toronto falls to 74-54 overall and 32-33 on the road.
The Pirates recalled right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo ahead of this game and made him the starting pitcher, after he spent 15 days with Triple-A Indianapolis and made two starts.
Oviedo took on Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer and a 10-pitch duel ensued, with Springer hitting a slider 355 feet that stayed just fair for a leadoff home run, putting the road team up 1-0.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds hit a double and then first baseman Spencer Horwitz singled in the bottom of the first inning, putting two runners on with two outs.
Pham stepped up to the plate after this and received boos from the traveling Blue Jays fans after his role in a benches and bullpens clearing moment in the series opener on Aug. 18.
Pham silenced the Toronto faithful, hitting a double down the left field line, scoring both Reynolds and Horwitz to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead.
Oviedo didn't allow a baserunner the next two innings, before giving up a leadoff ground-rule double to Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette in the top of the fourth inning.
He bounced back by striking out catcher Alejandro Kirk and forcing center fielder Daulton Varsho to fly out, but hit first baseman Ty France with a pitcher, putting two runners on base for the Blue Jays.
Oviedo ended that top half of the inning by striking out Toronto left fielder Nathan Lukes, working back from a 3-1 count with two sliders that Lukes swung and missed on.
Pham got his second hit of the day with a one out single in the bottom of the fourth inning and stole second base on a wild pitch, but didn't score, as both Pirates center fielder Jack Suwinski and third baseman Jared Triolo struck out.
Oviedo finished off his day by throwing a scoreless fifth inning, completing his outing with just two hits, one walk and one hit batter over five innings, plus six strikeouts over 75 pitches.
Shortstop Liover Peguero hit a one out single, right fielder Ronny Simon grounded out, moving Peguero to second base, then second baseman Nick Gonzales singled and Reynolds walked, loading the bases for the Pirates with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Pirates failed to add onto their lead, as Horwitz lined out, keeping the game at 2-1.
Right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas came in for Oviedo and threw two scoreless innings for the Pirates, making it seven out of the last nine outings where he didn't allow a run since coming back on Aug. 1.
The Pirates got two base runners on in the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs, as Triolo singled and catcher Henry Davis got hit by a pitch, but Peguero struck out and ended the inning.
Pittsburgh then had the same situation in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Reynolds walked and Horwitz singled, putting runners on the corners, but Pham grounded out, with the lead still at just one run.
Right-handed relief pitcher Isaac Mattson threw a scoreless eighth inning then right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana threw a scoreless ninth inning for the save and the victory for the Pirates.
The Pirates will have the following day off, before hosting the Colorado Rockies for a weekend series, Aug. 22-24.
