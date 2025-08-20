Pirates' Konnor Griffin Excels in Altoona Debut
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Konnor Griffin made his debut with Double-A Altoona and showed why he's viewed as the best future talent in baseball.
Griffin started at shortstop and batted second for the Curve in their series opener vs. the Reading Fightin' Phills, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Aug. 19.
He singled in his first at-bat in the bottom of the first inning off of Reading right-handed pitcher Griff McGarry and then stole second base, his 60th stolen base of the season, and moved to third base on the throwing error from Reading shortstop Aidan Miller.
Griffin tried to score on a grounder from Curve second baseman Termarr Johnson, but got tagged at home plate.
He then had some struggles, as he led off the bottom of the third inning with a strike out and then grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded and a two-run deficit in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Griffin then came through in the bottom of the sixth inning, hitting a fly out that scored left fielder Sammy Siani, tying the game at 5-5 for the Curve.
He finished his night with his second strikeout of the day, but Altoona came back for a 6-5 win.
Griffin earned his promotion to Altoona on Aug. 17 and that marked his second promotion in just his first professional season, as the Pirates took him ninth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss.
He became the youngest Curve player ever, making his debut at just 19 years old, three months and 26 days, eclipsing Andrew McCutchen, who made his Curve debut at 19 years old, 10 months and five days.
His time with High-A Greensboro went well after earning his promotion there on June 10, as he slashed .325/.432/.510 for an OPS of .942 in 51 games, with 63 hits in 194 at-bats, 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 RBIs, 28 walks to 46 strikeouts and 33 stolen bases on 40 attempts.
He had four multi-hit games of his first five contests he played with Greensboro showing his strengths at this level, while also hitting home runs in back-to-back games against the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves on June 14 and June 15.
This earned Griffin South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors for his performances that week, putting him amongst the best in the division early on.
Griffin and new Curve teammate Esmerlyn Valdez represented the Pirates at 2025 Futures Game on July 12 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, featuring the best prospects in baseball, who both played for the National League.
He started off with Single-A Bradenton in 2025, slashing .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932 in 50 games, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts.
Griffin ranked amongst the best hitters in the Florida State League before his promotion to Greensboro, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
Both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America named Griffin as the top prospect in baseball in their recent re-rankings, showing their faith in the 19-year old to dominate once he makes it to Pittsburgh.
Griffin has a few top Pirates prospects he's now with in Altoona, including 2022 fourth overall pick in Johnson (sixth overall), center fielder Mitch Jebb (18th overall), Valdez (15th overall), plus catcherOmar Alfonzo (19th overall).
