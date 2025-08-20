Pirates Bullpen Duo Start Rehab Assignments
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a bullpen duo, who have finally returned to the mound after months out with injuries.
Both left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza and right-handed pitcher Justin Lawrence started their rehab assignments with Single-A Bradenton on Aug. 19. Both pitchers also played that same day, taking on the Daytona Tortugas, the Single-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.
Mayza started the game and faced four batters over 20 pitches, giving up a single, posting a strikeout and a ground out and then giving up a double, putting two runners in scoring position.
Bradenton right-handed pitcher Alfodo Oviedo came in for Mayza and got the final out, stranding both runners.
Lawrence took over in the second inning and allowed one hit while posting three strikeouts over 22 pitches.
This marked the first appearances for both players since April, as they've dealt with long term injuries this season.
Mayza suffered injuries to his left latissimus dorsi muscle and his teres major muscle, both in the shoulder that make it difficulty to throw, and Lawrence went on the injured list on April 23 with right elbow inflammation.
The two players resumed throwing back on June 12 and they were both doing sides earlier in August, before progressing to live batting sessions and now their rehab assignments.
Mayza made seven appearances out of the bullpen for the Pirates this season, with a 2.89 ERA in 9.1 innings pitched, allowing nine hits, posting eight strikeouts to one walk, with an opposing batting average of .243.
The Pirates signed Mayza on a minor league contract on Jan. 27 and he made the opening day roster out of Spring Training. He spent last season with the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.
Lawrence excelled with the Pirates out of the bullpen so far in 2025, with an 0.79 ERA in 11 appearances and 11.1 innings pitched, allowing just five hits and six walks, while posting 15 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .139.
The Pirates claimed Lawrence off of Waivers on March 3, after the Colorado Rockies designated him for assignment on March 1. He pitched in six games in spring training, with an 0-2 record and a 7.50 ERA over 6.0 innings of work.
Pittsburgh currently has a bullpen featuring right-handed pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft, Colin Holderman, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolas, Yohan Ramírez, Dennis Santana and Chase Shugart, plus one left-handed pitcher in Evan Sisk.
