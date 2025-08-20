Pirates' Mitch Keller Struggles in Defeat to Blue Jays
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller has performed poorly as of late and that continued vs. the Toronto Blue Jays in a 7-3 loss at PNC Park.
The loss evens up the series, as the Pirates won the series opener, 5-2 on Aug. 18. The Pirates also have lost eight of their past 10 games, with one win vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Aug. 15, a sweep defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Aug. 11-13, and back-to-back defeats to the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Aug. 9-10.
Pittsburgh drops to 53-74 and 35-30 at home, while Toronto improves to 74-53 overall and 32-32 on the road.
Keller started off the game by hitting Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer, then loaded the bases by walking right fielder Addison Barger and shortstop Bo Bichette.
He then gave up a single to catcher Alejandro Kirk, scoring Springer to put the Blue Jays up 1-0, but then Kirk ran past first base with the other runners holding and Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales tagged him out.
Keller then allowed another single, this time to left fielder Nathan Lukes, which scored both Barger and Bichette and put Toronto up 3-0 in the top of the third inning.
Blue Jays first baseman Ty France reached first base after Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo dropped the ball, but Keller got out of the inning by striking out third baseman Ernie Clement and forcing second baseman Andrés Giménez to ground out.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds hit a two-out double in the bottom of the first inning and Gonzales got a good hit, but flew out on the warning track, ending a scoring opportunity for the Pirates.
Keller opened up the top of the second inning by walking center fielder Myles Straw and then giving up a two-run home run to Springer, who hit a sweeper away, 423 feet to center field, adding on to the Blue Jays lead at 5-0.
The Pirates loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the second inning, as Blue Jays right-handed starting pitcher Max Scherzer walked designated hitter Andrew McCutchen and center fielder Jack Suwinski and then catcher Joey Bart reached first base safely on a ground ball.
Triolo struck out swinging, third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a grounder that scored McCutchen and left fielder Ronny Simon popped out, as the Pirates scored just one run, trimming the deficit to four runs at 5-1.
Keller gave up back-to-back singles to Lukes and France to start the third inning, but Bart made a smart play, waiting for bunt from Clement to drop and throwing it to Kiner-Falefa at third base, who threw it to Triolo at second base for the double play. Keller then struck out Giménez to end the inning.
The fourth inning wasn't any better from Keller, as he gave up a leadoff double to Straw and a single to Springer, moving Straw to third base, then threw a wild pitch, moving Springer to second base.
He struck out Barger and then Pirates manager Don Kelly took him out, bringing in right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramírez.
Ramírez forced Bichette to ground out and then struck out Kirk, stranding both runners and keeping the deficit at four runs.
Keller finished his outing after 85 pitches through 3.1 innings, giving up seven hits, three walks, five earned runs and one home run.
This marked his third start in his past four outings where he gave up at least five earned runs, moving his season ERA up to 4.34.
Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz and Gonzales hit back-to-back one out singles in the bottom of the sixth inning, but got nothing out of it, as McCutchen lined out to Shaw in center field and Suwinski struck out.
The 41-year old Scherzer finished his outing with just four hits, three walks and one earned run allowed against the Pirates, while posting four strikeouts over 104 pitches in six innings.
Ramírez had a strong outing for the Pirates out of the bullpen, posting three strikeouts and not allowing a baserunner over three innings pitched.
Right-handed relief pitcher Colin Holderman came in for the Pirates with one out in the top of the seventh inning, replacing Ramírez.
Holderman threw three sinkers, the first one that Bichette singled on, the second that went into the dirt and the third that Kirk hit 409 feet into the center field seats for a two-run home run, growing the Blue Jays' lead to 7-1.
The Pirates led off the bottom of the seventh inning with Bart singling and Triolo doubling. Kiner-Falefa struck out and then Simon hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Bart to cut the deficit to 7-2.
Pittsburgh added a run in the bottom of the eighth inning, as Suwinski singled, scoring Gonzales from second base, who singled earlier on in the inning and made it to second base on an error.
The Pirates will look to win the series against the Blue Jays in the finale on Aug. 20, with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m.
