Pirates' Tommy Pham Reveals Season-Long Injury

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham had an up-and-down season in 2025, one that wasn't made better by an injury he dealt with.

Will Sammon, Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic spoke with outfielder Tommy Pham, who played with the Pirates last season after signing a one-year, $4.025 million deal in free agency.

Pham revealed that he played with plantar fasciitis in 2025, which is when there is inflammation of a band of tissue that goes from the heel bone to the toes, known as plantar fascia, causing ankle pain.

It also causes pain when someone wakes up in the morning, and even when the pain decreases over time, it can come back after long periods of sitting or standing.

Pham told The Athletic that the pain got worse as the season went on and that he turned towards stem cell therapy at the beginning of the offseason as a means of treatment.

How Injury Affected Pham

The biggest reason this injury affected Pham came on the base paths, as he stole just five bases on eight attempts in 120 games played

Pham has posted 20+ stolen bases in three seasons, most recently in 2023 with both the New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he had 22 stolen bases on 25 attempts.

He told The Athletic that his foot issues began with the Diamondbacks, which saw him avoid stealing bases, something he didn't want to do.

“I’m seeing all these guys that can’t run like me steal 30 and 40 bases now, and I’m like, ‘Yo, I need to get back,’” Pham said. “But it starts with the health.”

Other Issues Plague 2025 Season for Pham

Pham struggled early on for the Pirates, as he slashed .194/.278./219 for an OPS of .498 in the first 51 games of the season, with just 30 hits in 155 at-bats, four doubles, no home runs nor triples, nine RBIs and 18 walks to 47 strikeouts.

He had his breakout game in the series finale vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 22, where he had three hits in four at-bats, two doubles and three RBIs in the 8-3 win.

Pham spoke after that game and told reporters that he found the right contact solution for his rare eye disorder known as kerotaconus that he was diagnosed with in 2008, which causes contorted vision. This requires him to wear contact lenses that give him 20/15 vision.

He then turned his season around, continuing his strong hitting performances through the end of July by slashing .411/.455/.656 for an OPS of 1.110 in 26 games, with 37 hits in 90 at-bats, eight doubles, one triple, four home runs, 20 RBIs and eight walks to 14 strikeouts.

The Pirates didn't trade Pham at the deadline, despite his expiring contract and kept him with the team the final two months of the season.

Pham returned to his poor form in August, hitting .238, and September, hitting .143. He slashed .197/.310/.354 for an OPS of .664 in 43 games over that time, with 29 hits in 147 at-bats, five doubles, six home runs, 23 RBIs, 24 walks to 33 strikeouts.

He finished his 2025 season with the Pirates with a slash line of .245/.330/.370 for an OPS of .700 in 120 games, with 96 hits, 17 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs, 52 RBIs and 50 walks to 94 strikeouts.

His defensive play also earned him recognition as a Gold Glove Award finalist in left field,before ultimately losing to Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs.

Pham, who is 38 years old, could rejoin the Pirates, but they haven't committed towards bringing him back, which would give him a chance for another opportunity with a different MLB team in 2026.

