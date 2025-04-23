Two Pirates Starters Return to Lineup vs. Angels
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates start their west coast trip by bringing back two of their starters into the lineup vs. the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Park in Anaheim, Calif.
The Pirates bring back Oneil Cruz and Enmanuel Valdez into the starting lineup, both who started on the bench vs. the Cleveland Guardians in the series finale at PNC Park on April 20.
Cruz heads back to center field and will leadoff for the sixth time in the past eight games. He has had success in the leadoff role, with back-to-back leadoff home runs vs. the Washington Nationals on April 17 and the Guardians on April 18.
Valdez suffered a shoulder injury against the Guardians on April 19, which kept him from starting against them in the series finale, but he would come in as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning.
He has started first base seven of the past eight games, as Endy Rodríguez is on the Injured List with a right index finger laceration. He will also hit fourth in the lineup. Cruz comes back to center field for Alexander Canario, and Valdez takes over at first base from utilityman Jared Triolo.
The Pirates keep the rest of the lineup the same from their previous game, with Bryan Reynolds and Andrew McCutchen staying at right field and designated hitter, respectively, and at second and third in the lineup, respectively.
Joey Bart starts at catcher for the second straight game and will move down a spot to fifth in the lineup. Ke'Bryan Hayes plays third base once again, but will move from the leadoff spot to sixth in the batting order.
Adam Frazier and Tommy Pham stay at second base and left field, respectively, but Frazier moves up a spot to seventh in the lineup and Pham moves down to eighth. Isiah-Kiner Falefa rounds out the Pirates, hitting ninth in the batting order once again.
Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter takes the mound for the Pirates. First pitch is 9:38 p.m. (EST)
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Los Angeles Angels
- CF Oneil Cruz
- RF Bryan Reynolds
- DH Andrew McCutchen
- 1B Enmanuel Valdez
- C Joey Bart
- 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes
- 2B Adam Frazier
- LF Tommy Pham
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
