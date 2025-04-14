Pirates Catcher Leaves Game After Wild Pitch
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had to make an early change at catcher, after a wild pitch resulted in an injury.
Pirates right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes faced Washington Nationals left fielder James Wood in the top of the first inning at PNC Park.
Skenes would bounce a curveball, which hit Wood, but also hit off of Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez's throwing hand.
The Pirates medical staff treated Rodríguez and manager Derek Shelton determined that he had to make a change, bringing in Henry Davis at catcher.
Rodríguez was making his fifth start at catcher for the Pirates this season and third start with Skenes pitching. He has also started at first base, doing so nine times this season, as Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz is still out with a right wrist injury.
If he is out for an extended period of time, this would make it back-to-back seasons he's dealt with injuries.
He suffered an injury during winter ball following the 2023 season and underwent reconstructive surgery on ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and flexor tendon on Dec. 12, which kept him out for the 2024 campaign.
Rodríguez did come back for 10 games at the end of 2024, playing six with the Double-A Altoona Curve and four with Indianapolis.
He had a solid showing in spring training, slashing .321/.486/.571 for an OPS of 1.057., with nine hits, two doubles, a home run, six RBIs and nine walks in 14 games.
The Pirates have had injury problems at catcher, with Joey Bart leaving vs. the Cincinnati Reds on April 11 with lower back discomfort.
Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said pre-game that Bart caught bullpen and is available, as they never placed him on the Injured List.
The Pirates recalled Davis from Triple-A Indianapolis on April 12, optioning right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart.
Davis played in eight games for Indianapolis this season, slashing .286/.355/.393 for an OPS of .748, with eight hits in 28 at-bats, three doubles, two RBIs and three walks to four strikeouts, plus two stolen bases.
He started the past two games for the Pirates, with no hits in six at-bats, and the Pirates losing both games, suffering a sweep to the Reds.
