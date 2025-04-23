WATCH: Pirates' Tommy Pham Robs Home Run
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham showed off his fielding skills in his most recent game vs. the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
Pirates left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki faced Angels center fielder Jo Adell in the bottom of the ninth inning, needing just one more out to close out a solid win for the road team, who led by six runs.
Borucki threw a breaking ball that finished lower in the zone, but Adell waited on it and hit it deep to left field.
Pham, playing in left field, saw the hit and ran over to the left field wall, where he leaped up and made the catch, robbing the home run, but slamming into the wall in the process, which saw him deal with pain in his ribs.
That catch secured a 9-3 win for the Pirates, who took the series opener over the Angels and get just their third road win of the season. It also ended a three-game losing streak, as they suffered a sweep this past weekend at home vs. the Cleveland Guardians.
Pham had his most productive day from the plate with the Pirates this season, with three hits in five at-bats, including making it to home plate for a run.
He has struggled from the plate this season for Pittsburgh, slashing .181/.268/.222 for an OPS of .490, with just 13 hits in 72 at-bats, including two doubles and five RBIs, plus eight walks to 21 strikeouts.
Pham has done well these past two games, with five total hits, marking the only two multi-hit games this campaign.
The Pirates signed Pham on a one-year, $4 million deal, with $250,000 in incentives on Feb. 6.
Pham slashed .266/.330/.380 for the White Sox in 70 games in 2024, before they traded him to the St. Louis Cardinals, prior to the trade deadline. Pham slashed .206/.286/.368 in 23 games for the Cardinals, who then designated him for assignment on Aug. 30.
The Kansas City Royals eventually signed him off waivers on Aug. 31, where he hit .228/.250/.337. in 23 games. He also played in their postseason run, with 5 hits in 15 at-bats for a .333 batting average with two RBI.
Pham came up through the Cardinals minor league system, as they took him in the 16th round of the 2006 MLB Draft, with a $325,000 signing bonus, forgoing his college commitment to Cal State Fullerton.
He eventually made it to the MLB on Sept. 7, 2014 and spent the majority next four seasons with the Cardinals, 2015-18.
His best season in the MLB came in 2017, where he slashed .306/.411/.520, with 22 doubles, 23 home runs, 73 RBI, 25 stolen bases, 71 walks to 117 strikeouts in 128 games.
The Cardinals traded Pham to the Tampa Bay Rays on July 31, 2018 during the trade deadline, where he spent the rest of that campaign and the 2019 season.
The Rays then traded Pham to the San Diego Padres on Dec. 6, 2019, where he played the next two seasons, but never hit above .230.
Pham then spent the 2022 season with the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox, plus the 2023 season with New York Mets and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Pirates will serve as Pham's 10th team that he's played for in his MLB career. He has slashed .258/.346/.427, possesses an OPS of .773 and has 985 hits, 183 doubles, 24 triples, 139 home runs, 470 RBI, 126 stolen bases and 489 walks to 1,028 strikeouts.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates