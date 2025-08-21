What the Pirates Get in Bubba Chandler
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler has finally made it to the MLB level, bringing with him a long journey and a host of excellent pitches.
Chandler attended North Oconee High School in Bogart, GA., 60 miles east of Atlanta, where he excelled in many sports, but especially football and baseball. He originally committed to Georgia for just baseball, but then flipped to Clemson for both football, as a quarterback, and for baseball, showing his promising athleticism.
The Pirates took Chandler with the 72nd overall pick in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft and signed him for $3 million signing bonus, an over slot signing, convincing him to forgo his commitment to Clemson.
Chandler served as a two-way player for his first two seasons in professional baseball, with the Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates and Single-A Bradenton, before solely focusing on pitching starting in 2023 with High-A Greensboro.
He struggled initially in Greensboro, with a 6.79 ERA through his first 16 starts, but then posted a 1.85 ERA over his final eight outings, a 6-1 record, 43 strikeouts to 13 walks and a .173 opposing batting average.
Chandler made his first start with Double-A Altoona in his final outing of 2023, then played most of 2024 there starting 16 of 19 games, a 6-7 record, one save, one shutout. He also had a 3.70 ERA in 80.1 innings pitched, allowing 55 hits, 33 earned runs and 26 walks, while making 94 strikeouts and holding hitters to a .192 batting average, along with having a 1.01 WHIP.
He earned promotion to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 8, 2024 and finished with 4-0 record in seven starts, a 1.83 ERA in 39.1 innings pitched, allowing just 26 hits, eight earned runs, two home runs and 15 walks to 54 strikeouts. He held opposing hitters to a .183 batting average and a 1.04 WHIP.
Chandler spent all of his time with Indianapolis before earning his call up, where he posted a 5-6 record over 24 starts, a 4.05 ERA over 100.0 innings pitched, 121 strikeouts to 53 walks, a .250 opposing batting average and a 1.48 WHIP.
He relies on four pitches, a four-seam fastball, a slider, a changeup and a curveball, all which play a role in his success so far.
His fastball hits around 98 mph and can even go as high in the low 100 mph range. it serves as his best pitch and is a large reason why he led the International League with 121 strikeouts before his promotion.
Chandler also mixes this up with a slider around 86-87 mph, a curveball in the low 80 mph range and a changeup that reaches in the upper 80-mph range.
His start to 2025 saw him allow just 11 earned runs through the first 11 starts and two months of the season with Indianapolis, with a 2.03 ERA and a .181 opposing batting average.
This success didn't last as long, as he finished with a 5.96 ERA in 13 starts since the start of June, a month where he posted an 8.53 ERA, plus a 7.56 ERA over his six most recent starts.
Chandler has the pitch arsenal that will make him successful at the MLB level, but while his fastball is great, hitters also take advantage of it, especially more recently, as they wait out his off-speed pitches for it.
He also struggles with location at times, commits unnecessary walks and can pitch quite erratically, getting into jams and high pitch counts.
Pirates manager Don Kelly announced that they'll use Chandler as a bulk relief pitcher, which should benefit Chandler going forward the rest of this season.
He'll have a chance to show his best stuff early on from the mound, then grow into longer outings if he earns them, which should occur as long as he has a good start.
Right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft, who started 69 of 71 games in the minor leagues before joining the Pirates in late May, has served as a bullpen option for the Pirates, with 19 of 22 appearances coming in relief.
Ashcraft has performed in longer outings, high leverage moments and more recently in starts, with his five innings against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Aug. 16 a career-high.
Chandler, will also have pitchers like Ashcraft, fellow rookie Mike Burrows, All-Star Paul Skenes and veterans in Johan Oviedo and Mitch Keller, who will all serve as great teammates and players to learn from on an every day basis.
While the seventh overall prospect in baseball might not win the National League Rookie of the Year like many Pirates fans wanted him to, Chandler has the perfect opportunity to show his talents, improve his pitches and workload at the MLB level and ready himself for a first full campaign in Pittsburgh in 2026.
