Pirates Manager Addresses Bubba Chandler Promotion
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will bring up star pitching propsect Bubba Chandler this week and manager Don Kelly is ready for the youngster to show why he's so heralded at his age.
The Pirates didn't officially announce the move, but Chandler will come up ahead of the series opener vs. the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on Aug. 22, with a corresponding move to come.
Chandler comes to the Pirates as one of the best prospects in baseball, as MLB Pipeline ranks Chandler seventh best, ESPN has him at 13th overall and Baseball American placed Chandler at 15th in their recent re-rankings.
Kelly spoke postgame after the Pirates 2-1 win in the series finale over the Blue Jays at PNC Park on Aug. 20 about his excitement for Chandler and that he sees him having a bulk role as a middle reliever, like fellow rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft.
“Really excited about bringing Bubba up," Kelly said. "He’s going to be a bulk role just like some of our other guys have, like Ashcraft has. Ashcraft will start the game on Friday and Bubba will be in a bulk role in the pen. Really excited to add him to the team and he’s going to have an opportunity to earn starts like all of our guys have. Excited to add him and his stuff. He’s going to bring a lot to the ball club.”
Chandler has spent all of 2025 with Triple-A Indianapolis, where he posted a 5-6 record over 24 starts, a 4.05 ERA over 100.0 innings pitched, 121 strikeouts to 53 walks, a .250 opposing batting average and a 1.48 WHIP.
His start to 2025 saw him rise up the prospect rankings to as high as second overall, with just 11 earned runs allowed over his first 11 starts, but he has recently struggled, with an 8.53 ERA in June and a 7.56 ERA over his last six outings.
The 22-year old leads the International League with 121 strikeouts and ranks second in the minor leagues, commanding a dominant fastball that reaches around 98 mph and goes up to 100 mph.
He will perform a role similar to Ashcraft, who made 69 starts in 71 outings in the minor leagues, before earning his first MLB callup on May 26.
Ashcraft has excelled as a middle reliever for the Pirates, with a 3-2 record in 19 appearances and three starts, a 3.02 ERA over 41.2 innings pitched, 37 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .248 opposing batting average and a 1.27 WHIP.
Kelly sees Chandler doing well in that role and showing off his best stuff, while also learning what it's like facing MLB batters and understanding his new environment and surroundings.
“Just getting him up here in the big leagues and putting him in that role," Chandler said. "We saw Ashcraft really thrive in it and continue to get his feet wet in the bullpen. Had some really big outings. He’s bounced around, done some different things with starting and being in the pen. To have (Bubba) in a situation like that where he can go out to the pen, work on things at the big-league level and be here to learn from the guys up here, learn from the staff and players and get feedback from the major-league game is going to be really important for him and for us.”
Kelly also didn't announce whether Chandler would pitch in the first game, but with Ashcraft normally going four-five innings, it's likely Chandler could make his debut on Aug. 22 vs. the Rockies.
