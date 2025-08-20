Pirates Make Corresponding Move for Bubba Chandler
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will bring up top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler to the MLB and made room on their roster to do so.
The Pirates announced that they optioned right-handed relief pitcher Chase Shugart to Triple-A Indianapolis, which opens a spot for a corresponding move, where they'll officially announce the Chandler move ahead of the series opener vs. the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on Aug. 22.
The Pirates brought Shugart back off the 15-day injured list on Aug. 11, optioning right-handed relief pitcher Dauri Moreta to Indianapolis as the corresponding move.
Shugart missed more than a month with the Pirates, as he dealt with left knee inflammation, heading on the 15-day injured list on July 8.
This happened after he finished his rehab assignment, playing with both Single-A Bradenton and Indianapolis.
Shugart made two appearances in this most recent stint with the Pirates, making his return back the same day he arrived in the series opener vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 11. He threw three innings in relief, giving up two hits, one earned run and posting five strikeouts in the 7-1 defeat.
His other outing came vs. the Chicago Cubs in the series finale at Wrigley Field on Aug. 17. He gave up a hit, which tied the game, but then kept it level, allowing just one walk over the next five batters in the 4-3 loss.
The Pirates landed Shugart in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Jan. 17, for fellow right-handed pitcher Matt McShane.
Shugart started the season with Indianapolis, before the Pirates recalled him on April 6, placing fellow right-handed relief pitcher Colin Holderman on the 15-day injured list with a left knee sprain.
He came out of the bullpen three times over the next six days with the Pirates, pitching 3.2 innings, allowing no runs, just two hits and two walks and posting two strikeouts.
The Pirates then optioned Shugart back to Indianapolis on April 12 as they recalled catcher Henry Davis.
Shugart then returned to Pittsburgh on April 15, as the Pirates recalled him and placed catcher Endy Rodríguez on the injured list with a right index finger laceration.
He has a 4-3 record in 34 appearances for the Pirates in 2025, with a 3.50 ERA over 34.2 innings pitched, 29 strikeouts to 17 walks, a .212 opposing batting average and a 1.15 WHIP.
Shugart has done well for most of the season, allowing 12 of his 17 earned runs in just four appearances. He has 26 scoreless outings of the 34 he's appeared in for Pittsburgh and only given up two runs or more in four games.
The Pirates now have a bullpen consisting of right-handed pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft, Chandler, Colin Holderman, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolas and Dennis Santana, plus left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates