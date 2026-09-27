Ben Cherington Addresses Brandon Lowe's Future with Pirates

DETROIT — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had one of the best second basemen this year in Brandon Lowe, but his future with the team is uncertain.

Lowe becomes a free agent after the 2026 season and will likely be one of the top free agents, especially among available second basemen.

He's been the Pirates' best hitter, and his defensive improvement has made him excellent both at the plate and in the field.

The Pirates didn't achieve their ultimate goal in the postseason in 2026, so Lowe's return or not will play a big role in how their 2027 season goes.

Cherington Discusses Lowe's Future

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke on Lowe during his final media press conference ahead of the game vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Sept. 26.

Cherington praised Lowe for his play on the field and work off of it, while also acknowledging how much his Pirates teammates want him back next year .

Sep 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a game winning two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also said that the Pirates would love to have him back and that they'll start making more roster decisions through October.

“Yeah, well, first of all, it’s gone remarkably well on and off the field," Cherington said. "He’s been everything we could’ve hoped for as a player and also in the clubhouse. We know how his teammates feel about him. They expressed that and that’s good. It would be a great outcome if he’s a Pirate next year.

"We’ll have some things to talk about and plenty of time in October to have more conversations about that. We just need to learn more about what opportunities that are out there for us and he’s put himself in a strong position too. More to learn on that front, but would be a great outcome if he’s a Pirate. Think the world of him and the job he’s done."

Lowe Talks Time in Pittsburgh

The Pirates acquired Lowe in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays alongside both left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery and outfielder Jake Mangum.

Lowe has been everything the Pirates could've hoped for: a left-handed power bat that hits home runs while becoming a strong defender.

Sep 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has hit .260/.331/.493 with an OPS of .824 in 150 games, 152 hits, 29 doubles, 35 home runs and 96 RBI.

Lowe's 35 home runs are the most since Josh Bell hit 37 in 2019, and rank sixth-most in the National League and tied for 10th-most in baseball.

He also leads all second basemen in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS; ranks second in RBI, fourth in hits and tied for fifth in doubles.

Lowe has left the door open to re-signing with the Pirates this offseason, but is also, understandably going to test his value on the free agent market.

It's been a great season for Lowe, who has thrived in Pittsburgh and is open to whatever happens this offseason.

"It’s been incredible," Lowe said "I’ve loved my time here. Thank everybody from the staff to players to the fans that are coming out and watching. They made this home. They feel like home. They supported us like we’ve been here for a long time. We’ve enjoyed every single day, showing up to the ballpark with these guys in here. If this is it, we’re deeply grateful for everybody in this organization.

"Who knows, there’s always an opportunity I get to deal with you guys’ questions next year. It’s not the greatest of answers, but it’s a bridge we’ll cross when we get there. We’ll see what happens."

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