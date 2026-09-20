Franchise Record Can't Be Brandon Lowe’s Final Pirates Moment

PITTSBURGH — The ball landed in the right-field seats, and for a moment at PNC Park, everything felt exactly right for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brandon Lowe hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals, turning a one-run deficit into a 6-5 victory on Sept. 19.

It was the second baseman's 33rd home run of the season, his fourth in five games, and the 96th home run the Pirates have hit at PNC Park this year—a franchise record for a single season at their home ballpark, surpassing the 95 the 1947 team hit at Forbes Field.

It was also Lowe's 19th home run at PNC Park this season, breaking Brian Giles' record for the most by a Pirates player in a single season in stadium history.

This is what the Pirates have been waiting for. This is what they traded for last winter. And this is exactly why they cannot let Lowe leave.

How Did We Get Here?

Lowe, 32, is in the final year of a contract he signed with the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2019—a six-year, $24 million deal that proved to be one of the biggest bargains in baseball.

He's making $11.5 million this season. On the open market this winter, he'll be one of the most desirable bats available.

Sep 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ronny Simon (right) dumps water on Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) after defeating the Kansas City Royals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates, under owner Bob Nutting, have historically avoided those kinds of commitments. But they've also shown signs of change.

They signed Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal last offseason. They extended Konnor Griffin to a nine-year, $140 million contract shortly after his debut. The old rules don't have to apply.

Lowe has been the best power-hitting second baseman this season. His 33 home runs lead all second basemen and are tied for the 11th-most in MLB.

He's also transformed himself defensively, going from -14 defensive runs saved and -10 outs above average with the Rays in 2025 to +14 DRS and +12 OAA with the Pirates this year. He's become a complete player at exactly the right time.

And he clearly is open to staying .

Two days ago, speaking to Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , Lowe said the quiet part out loud: "I think this team's got a very bright future and a lot of good players, and there's a lot of good baseball that's going to be played in this park for a long time. (If) they want to talk, I'm all ears".

That's not a player angling for the exit. That's a player who sees what's being built in Pittsburgh—Oneil Cruz finally figuring out left-handed pitching, Braxton Ashcraft , Jared Jones and Paul Skenes anchoring the rotation, Griffin emerging as a star—and wants to be part of it.

What's Next?

Yet the Pirates haven't had contract extension talks, according to Lowe, and they expect that he'll hit free agency. Pirates insider Jason Mackey called it "one-and-done".

That would be a mistake. A costly one.

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates finished last in baseball with 117 home runs in 2025. This year, they shattered the franchise record, hitting 176 and counting. Lowe is the biggest reason why.

He's the first Pirate to hit 30 home runs in a season since Josh Bell in 2019. He's a leader in a young clubhouse. He's a veteran who has been to the World Series. He's everything this team needs and everything it should want to keep.

The franchise record Lowe set in the win against the Royals shouldn't be a farewell.

It should be a beginning. Re-signing Lowe would show the league, as well as fed-up Pirates fans, that the organization is serious about winning. Besides the money, that will be an obvious driver for any free-agent attraction. Lowe himself has this mentality.

"The records are cool and all, but nothing really compares to winning", said Lowe after last night's game.

The Pirates have a chance to build something real. They have a young core, a revamped offense, and a fan base that has waited 11 years for a playoff team.

Letting Lowe walk would signal they're still not serious about competing. Re-signing him would signal that the window is open and they intend to walk through it.

Lowe said he's all ears. The Pirates should start the banter.

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