Ben Cherington Reveals Pirates Stance on Don Kelly

DETROIT — The Pittsburgh Pirates didn't reach their ultimate goal of postseason baseball in 2026, and it's a disappointing season overall for the ball club and manager Don Kelly.

The Pirates didn't embarrass themselves completely, avoiding a losing season for the first time since 2018, ending seven years of futility.

Pittsburgh will remember their struggles at the end of July and through mid-August, going from contending for a spot in the National League Wild Card race to quickly falling out of it.

The Pirates have high expectations for next season, and general manager Ben Cherington knows what he wants from his manager.

Cherington Talks Don Kelly After 2026

It's a big offseason for the Pirates, who also have a potential lockout, so how they move is crucial for their success next season.

Cherington sees Kelly staying on as manager and being the leader for this Pirates team going into the future.

May 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington observes batting practice before the Pirates play the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He notices Kelly's hard work, the culture he's created and the steady improvements on and off the field.

Cherington wants Kelly to stay on and lead the Pirates, while also supporting his manager by giving him the best team available next season.

"You see it in the way the team competes and fights together," Cherington said. "And really starting last year. He’s tireless in his pursuit of holding a cultural standard of behavior that we believe leads to winning. He doesn’t run out of energy on leading that. He’s willing to have every conversation — easy conversation, hard conversation, everything in between — toward that.

"I believe we see that playing out in the way the team has responded in the behavior. Just as importantly, we know for us to win, we have to be a team that beats expectations, which means we have to play really smart baseball, too. And be really well prepared and execute during games.

"He’s also, every day, been totally committed to improving that. We see our performance in close games improving over the course of the season. We’re finishing a lot of one-run games and doing small things. And we can still get better at that.

"He’s clearly the right person to manage this team. He’s someone I love coming to work with every day. Our goals are the same. Do the work necessary to play games in October.

Overview of Kelly's Tenure With Pirates

Kelly joined the Pirates ahead of the 2020 season, serving as the bench coach under then-new manager Derek Shelton.

He became the Pirates' manager on May 8, 2025, taking over from Shelton, who was dismissed after a 12-26 start.

Aug 22, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA;Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly (12) walks to the dugout after a pitching change against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly got the Pirates back to a much better spot the rest of the season, going 57-65 after he took over and finishing the season with a 44-37 record at PNC Park, which earned him a contract extension.

The Pirates were competitive for most of the season before postseason elimination , and despite falling as far back as six games below .500, 63-69 on Aug. 23, they have gone 18-10 since then, including 14-8 in September, to have at least a .500 season.

Kelly has made himself famous for his ejections , leading with six in 2026, showing his commitment to his players and that he won't back down to any umpire.

The Pirates have a strong core for next season, a lineup and starting rotation that should be even better than this season and an improved bullpen.

Kelly will need to deliver on winning baseball in 2027, and Cherington and the Pirates are both convinced he can do that.

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