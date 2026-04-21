Ben Cherington Shares Harsh Reality of Pirates Bullpen Issues

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a good pitching staff, but the bullpen hasn't pitched as well as they would've liked so far.

The Pirates have great options in high-leverage situations, but their bullpen lacks a true middle reliever that can take on innings or even someone that can take a bulk reliever role, as the options they've tried haven't worked so far.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke about the bullpen on the Pirates Insider Show on 93.7 The Fan on April 19 and how they plan to go about addressing the early reliever role.

Cherington said that going for an external addition via trade is difficult at this point of the year and via free agency, since there are little options left, meaning that they will stay internal for the time being, while monitoring a potential situation to make an addition.

Jun 5, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington speaks on the phone in the dugout before the Pirates host the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

“It’s pretty hard to go get a guy in a trade now, that is someone that those people, whether it’s fans or media that want that, would actually recognize that as somebody that immediately is going to make you better," Cherington said.

It’s just so early for that. Every team, no matter what their records are, is still learning about themselves. Even if a team is losing games right now, they’re not apt to throw in the white flag this early. They’re going to give themselves time to climb out of it.

“It’s certainly a part of the market we’ll keep an eye on. We’ve had discussions going back to the offseason, through spring training and even during the season about pitching.

“So we need to stay on it, certainly keep the phone on, but trades are less likely to happen this early. Free agency, a lot of that free agency is picked through at this point.

"So I think short-term, we’re pretty focused internally. How do we continue to help the pitchers who are already Pirates adjust and develop into those roles that you’re talking about that can come in and help us win a game in the middle innings.”

Where Pirates Bullpen Has Struggled And Who Could Fix It

The Pirates have great high-leverage options in the likes of Isaac Mattson (1.32 ERA), left-hander Gregory Soto (0.77 ERA) and right-hander Dennis Santana (0.82 ERA), with the latter-two alternating between the eighth and ninth innings.

Pittsburgh also has left-hander Mason Montgomery, who has thrown five straight scoreless outings and right-hander Yohan Ramírez, who has stepped up his play so far in 2026 with a 2.30 ERA.

Apr 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Right-hander Justin Lawrence is the only high-leverage option that has really struggled in 2026, with a 7.20 ERA over 10 outings, but the Pirates will have faith he can turn it around.

Where the Pirates need an answer is in the middle reliever role, where they've tried out different options that haven't worked so far.

Left-hander Hunter Barco and right-hander José Urquidy both were mainly starters, but each struggled with a 6.43 ERA and a 8.53 ERA, respectively, and are both down at Triple-A Indianapolis, stretching out back as starters.

The Pirates brought up right-hander Cam Sanders for their series vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park, but he gave up four runs in less than an inning pitched following a 4-0 lead in the eventual 8-7 win for the road team in extra innings on April 18, earning him a spot back in Triple-A.

Rookie right-hander Wilber Dotel took Sanders' place and made his MLB debut in the 6-3 series win vs. the Rays on April 19.

Dotel is the latest option for the Pirates to earn that middle reliever role, pitching exclusively as a starter, but someone that has great fastball velocity and a pitch mix that could see him maintain a spot in the major leagues.

The Pirates could also consider right-hander Brandon Bidois, who dominated at the end of 2025 with a 64-batter hitless streak, in the bullpen, plus right-handed starter Antwone Kelly , as they are both on the 40-man roster.

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