Brandon Lowe Gets Ejected From Pirates Game

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe is normally a level-headed player , but he had some things to say in his most recent outing.

Lowe earned an ejection in the bottom of the fourth inning vs. the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park on May 30, following a disagreement with the umpires after an at-bat.

Tyler Callihan came in as a his second base replacement and will also hit in second, where Lowe started in the batting order this game.

Callihan makes his third appearance for the Pirates in three games since they recalled him from Triple-A Indianapolis on May 28.

How the Ejection Happened

The issue stemmed from a called strike from home plate umpire Alex Tosi that Lowe tapped his helmet, signalling a challenge, but Tosi never allowed it, which infuriated Lowe, making it a 1-2 count instead of 2-1.

Lowe would've won the call if he challenged it, as it was a fastball down below the zone, which is what made him as angry as he was.

Pirates manager Don Kelly eventually came out and argued with Tosi and then first base umpire and crew chief John Baker came in and tried to calm things down between the two, not ejecting Kelly and letting the at-bat resume.

May 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly (12) (right) argues with third base umpire Dan Bellino (2) during a hit by pitch video review in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Lowe then flew out in that at-bat after working it back to a full count, screaming an obscenity in anger and throwing his bat to the ground.

He then rounded first base and then walked back to the dugout, but Baker threw him out as he turned away.

Pirates first base coach Tarrik Brock had to hold Lowe back and Kelly came out and argued with Baker about why he made the call.

Brandon Lowe’s challenge was denied. He proceeded to fly out and was immediately ejected pic.twitter.com/tvlPWV3Jgr — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 30, 2026

Lowe Playing Big Role on Pirates in 2026

The Pirates added Lowe in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason and he's been one of the best hitters in their lineup so far.

Lowe has slashed .261/.349/.537 for an OPS of .886 in 53 games for the Pirates in 2026, with 53 hits, 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 36 RBI and 26 walks to 57 strikeouts.

May 22, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

His 14 home runs rank tied for 11th-most in baseball and fifth-most in the National League, while his .886 OPS ranks 19th in baseball and 10th in the NL and his slugging percentage ranks 16th in baseball and 10th in the NL, plus his 36 RBI rank tied for 21st-most in baseball and 14th-most in the NL.

Lowe has given the Pirates offense a power hitter who can drive in runs and has helped them turn into one of the better hitting teams in baseball this season.

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