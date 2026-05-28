Pirates Send Esmerlyn Valdez Back to Indianapolis

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are making a surprising move concerning one of their top prospects.

The Pirates announced that they optioned outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez to Triple-A Indianapolis and recalled utility man Tyler Callihan ahead of their series finale vs. the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on May 28.

It's an intriguing move, as Valdez served as a right-handed power bat and performed well in right field, especially with Ryan O'Hearn still on the 10-day injured list with a right quad muscle strain.

Callihan is also set for his Pirates debut whenever he makes an appearance, but he is not in the lineup and did not have a locker in the clubhouse pregame. Valdez was in the Pirates clubhouse and went through batting practice before this game vs. the Cubs.

Why The Pirates Brought Callihan Up

The Pirates aren't having rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin start vs. the Cubs, as he is dealing with right forearm soreness, but remains available, a source told Pittsburgh Pirates On SI.

Callihan gives the Pirates some infield depth, making 19 starts at third base and 10 starts at second base with Triple-A Indianapolis this season.

Apr 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Tyler Callihan (32) throws to first to get St. Louis Cardinals catcher Pedro Pages (not pictured) out in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

He has 272 starts and 280 games played at second base in the minor leagues, plus 80 starts in 81 appearances at third base and 13 starts in 18 contests played at first base.

The Pirates landed Callihan in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on March 4, sending right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas the other way.

Callihan can also play in left field and did so with the Reds last season in three starts, before suffering a season-ending injury when he collided with the wall in foul territory, trying to make a catch, suffering a left forearm fracture.

He also slashed .223/.305/.346 for an OPS of .651 in 49 games with Indianapolis, with 42 hits in 188 at-bats, 30 runs scored, six RBI, a triple, five home runs, 16 RBI and 22 walks to 57 strikeouts.

What Valdez Brought to the Pirates

Valdez joined the Pirates on May 22, ahead of their series vs. the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre and spent the past six days with the team.

He hit his first MLB home run in the 4-1 victory over the Blue Jays in the series finale on May 24, a two-run shot that gave the Pirates a three-run lead in the top of the seventh inning.

May 24, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez (55) hits a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixthinning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Valdez then hit his second home run and first at PNC Park in the 12-1 win over the Cubs on May 26, another two-run home run that finished a five-run first inning.

He started five of the past six games in right field and just those two hits in 16 at-bats, with two walks and nine strikeouts.

The Pirates will look to Callihan, as another option to help them in the outfield and throughout the next few games.

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