Brandon Lowe Gives Pirates Fans Hope With Social Post

PITTSBURGH — Brandon Lowe was a crucial part of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2026, and his return would be a huge boost for 2027.

Lowe, now a free agent, can pick his team for next season and the future, but Pirates fans will hope he sticks around and helps build a winning culture in the Steel City.

A Pirates fan tagged Lowe in an Instagram story, showing their child in a Brandon Lowe costume for Halloween, who was dressed in his Pirates uniform and had the cutout of a baseball card around him.

Lowe reposted it on his Instagram story with the caption, "Costume of the Year?" which clearly showed he appreciated the gesture from the young Pirates fan.

“Costume of the year?” from Brandon Lowe on IG… 👀#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/DQrsfgEdzV — Austin Oravec (@AustinOravec) November 1, 2026

Outlook on Lowe Returning to Pirates

Lowe is the biggest decision for the Pirates this offseason, and whether they can bring him back for the future is still unknown.

The Pirates clearly want Lowe back for next season, with general manager Ben Cherington , manager Don Kelly and the players all showing their support for his return.

Aug 30, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) throws to first base for the final out of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowe turns 33 next July and will likely look for the best long-term deal he can get, with this almost certainly being his final shot at serious money in free agency.

The Pirates can extend a qualifying offer, $23.15 million for 2027, but Lowe will surely reject it and try to get something around three or four years.

Pittsburgh would likely hope to keep Lowe around the $15 to $20 million range , which would be reasonable for them being a small-market team and also be a solid payday for Lowe.

Lowe fills so many needs for the Pirates: a left-handed power bat that excels at PNC Park, a strong defensive second baseman, a clubhouse leader and active in the community.

The Pirates will try to do what they can to re-sign Lowe, and whether they do it or not will have big ramifications on the roster for next season.

Remembering Lowe's 2026 Season with the Pirates

Lowe joined the Pirates via trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 19, 2025, which also included outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery.

The trade was a massive win for the Pirates, and Lowe did everything they wanted from him and then some.

Sep 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a game winning two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowe was the best power-hitting second baseman in baseball in 2026, leading with 35 home runs, a .493 slugging percentage and an .824 OPS.

He also put up the second-most RBI (96) and doubles (29). in his career and the most hits (152).

20 of those 35 home runs came at PNC Park, and almost all were to right field, where the Pirates wanted him to hit.

His play helped the Pirates set a new franchise record with 186 home runs in 2026, the most home runs in a season in their history.

Lowe had three multi-home-run games, including Opening Day, and hit home runs in big moments, like his walk-off shot off the right field foul pole against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on Aug. 19.

His 35 home runs were also the second-most in Pirates history for someone in the first season with the franchise, with only Brian Giles' 39 home runs in 1999 being more.

Lowe's defense improved dramatically last season, going from a terrible fielder in 2025 to a National League Gold Glove finalist in 2026.