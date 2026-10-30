Pirates' Biggest Free-Agent Decision Is About More Than One Player

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates don't have many free agents, but their most important one will determine their offseason and 2027 season as a whole.

The Pirates' biggest free agent this offseason is second baseman Brandon Lowe, who had a stellar 2026 campaign.

Lowe will command a significant contract and attract interest from many suitors, making his re-signing a top priority for the Pirates, but one they can't guarantee.

Whether the Pirates re-sign Lowe or not will have massive ramifications for roster construction during the offseason and in 2027, too.

How Brandon Lowe's Re-Signing/Departure Affects 2027 Roster

The Pirates bringing back Lowe gives them their veteran clubhouse leader, their best hitter from 2026 and who is charitable in the community for the foreseeable future.

Lowe crushed 35 home runs in 2026, the most for any Pirates player since Josh Bell mashed 37 home runs in 2019, and the most home runs in a first season for a Pirates player since Brian Giles hit 38 home runs in 1999.

Aug 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Brandon Lowe (5) hits a game winning walk-off solo home run to defeat the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is the best power-hitting second baseman in baseball, leading his fellow position mates in home runs, slugging percentage (.493) and OPS (.824), while ranking second in RBI (96).

The Pirates re-signing Lowe will keep them solid at second base for the next few seasons, instead of having to figure out who takes over that spot for the future.

Lowe's departure likely forces the Pirates to put Nick Gonzales at second base and Jared Triolo at third base, barring any other trades/free agent signings from the front office.

Gonzales is a solid hitter, with a career-best year in 2026, .303/.367/.388 for an OPS of .755, which includes the sixth-best batting average in baseball.

Second base is Gonzales' natural position, compared to third base where he played in 2026, but he's not great defensively there either, with -11 defensive runs saved (DRS) in 2025.

Lowe is a National League Gold Glove finalist , and going from his 2026 season, where he put up +13 DRS and +15 outs above average (OAA), to Gonzales would be a massive difference.

Triolo is also an NL Gold Glove finalist (utility), but his offensive struggles this season are a concern, batting .303/.367/.388 for an OPS of .755 in 125 games.

Pittsburgh set a franchise record with 186 home runs in 2026, the13th-most in baseball, a big turnaround from their 117 in 2025, the least in MLB by 31.

Lowe's addition via the trade market made a big change in the Pirates' power hitting throughout 2026, and his re-signing/loss plays a big role in how they perform next season.

What Pirates' Payroll Looks in 2027 With/Without Brandon Lowe

Lowe made $11.5 million in 2026, the second club option on his six-year, $24 million contract extension he signed in 2019.

One contract projection from Jim Bowden of The Athletic has Lowe at three years, $45 million, giving him an average annual value of $15 million per season.

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That would mark him as the second-highest-paid player on the Pirates in 2027, behind right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller ($18.5 million), and around both outfielder Bryan Reynolds and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn, who will also make about $15 million next season.

The Pirates are a small-market team, who generally has one of the lowest payrolls in baseball under owner Bob Nutting, and 2027 will likely not be different.

Pittsburgh has a projected payroll of $100 million before any additions via free agency or trade, which includes salaries, arbitration and pre-arbitration projections.

The Pirates would have an Opening Day payroll of about $115 million if they re-sign Lowe, which would be the biggest in franchise history.

What Lowe's Return/Departure Means for Organizational Direction

The Pirates have not had much success in recent history and this season's 82-80 record marked their first winning season since 2018 and just the fifth in 34 seasons.

Pittsburgh missed out on the playoffs once again, last featuring in it back in 2015, marking the second-longest absence of any MLB team, with only the Los Angeles Angels out longer, 2014.

The Pirates made strides this season by adding players like Lowe, whom they got in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Aug 30, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) throws to first base for the final out of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery also came along in that trade, both of whom played big roles for the Pirates in 2026, with the latter becoming the best closer in baseball the final two months of the season.

The Pirates also signed O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal last offseason, marking their first multi-year free agent signing in almost a decade.

Those moves were a big change for the Pirates, who vowed to commit to making the postseason, and even signed rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin to a franchise-record nine-year, $140 million contract extension soon after his MLB debut.

Pittsburgh has its best roster since it last made the postseason three straight times from 2013-15 and is on the precipice of becoming that winning ball club they've been aiming for so long.

Lowe coming back shows that the front office/ownership is serious about competing and willing to spend to make this Pirates' squad the best they can be, in order to make the playoffs.

The Pirates have other needs besides bringing back Lowe: a third baseman, a right-handed power bat, bullpen arms and just about anyone who can attack left-handed pitching.

Lowe is just one part of a massive offseason for the Pirates, and how they operate around it will determine their success, or lack thereof, in 2027.