Don Kelly is Responsible for Pirates Bullpen Blunders

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates managed an even split on their first road trip after the All-Star Game. That should be cause for celebration, right?

On one hand, the Pirates should be happy that they won three out of six games against two rock-solid American League teams. On the other hand, they should have won more of those contests. If the bullpen does its job, the Buccos easily take the series against the New York Yankees.

But something stood out about these particular losses. The blame can easily be placed on the bullpen, but the true culprit is manager Don Kelly. If not for his poor choices managing the pitching staff, the Pirates would have earned drastically different results.

What The Hell Happened in the Bronx?

What makes Kelly's choices so egregious is the context. Just before the All-Star break, I had no issue with Kelly being hesitant. He's been pulling starters early all season long, but at the halfway point, it made complete sense to take a conservative approach.

During the Pirates' doubleheader against the Yankees, the Bucs sent veteran Mitch Keller and youngster Bubba Chandler to the mound. Both had over a week off between starts, meaning they were fresh and ready to go. Yet, Kelly went to his struggling bullpen too early during both games.

The first game was nearly squandered because of the decision. The bullpen allowed three runs, forcing extra innings. The Pirates' overwhelming offense pulled through, but that wouldn't carry over to the evening portion of the doubleheader.

That's where Kelly really botched things. Chandler looked excellent, striking out five and walking just one batter over 6.1 innings. But Kelly balked at the two hits he had surrendered and took it as a sign that the young arm was out of steam. He went to newly acquired left-handed reliever Brandon Eisert, and he gave up two runs.

The Pirates lost that game 2-0.

After the game, Kelly's explanation was even worse.

"Not predetermined, but with him not pitching in nine days — rested, but didn't want to push him too far," he told reporters postgame. "Felt that with Bellinger getting a hit, the double, and then Chisholm had one before that, just went to Eisert there."

Jul 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly's Bullpen Blunders Have to Stop

There's no denying the Pirates have a mediocre bullpen in 2026. Even with the acquisition of Eisert, the team needs major reinforcements.

The problem now is that Kelly is well aware of how inept his bullpen is. Despite that, he continues to turn to relievers in difficult moments. He shows more trust in the bullpen than his starting pitchers, and that is alarming when the starters have been demonstrably better all year long.

At some point, Kelly has to put his foot down. There are no more chances for the bullpen to earn trust. He has to stop putting his team in worse situations by how he's managing these games, or else the Pirates' unlikely run will come to a screeching halt.

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