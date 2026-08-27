Endy Rodríguez Pens Message to Pirates Fans After Surgery

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have lost many of their best players to injury this season and won't have their top hitting catcher for a long period.

enPirates catcher Endy Rodríguez underwent season-ending surgery to repair the labrum in his left hip on Aug. 26, with Dr. Thomas Byrd completing the procedure in Nashville, Tenn.

The Pirates expect Rodríguez back and resuming baseball activities with seven-to-nine months, which puts him on track for late March-May 2027.

Rodríguez took to Instagram and made a post in both English and his native tongue Spanish to address Pirates fans on him undergoing surgery.

"I am wrapping up a season full of challenges, lessons, and moments I will always carry with me," Rodríguez wrote. "Thank you to everyone who was part of this journey. I close this chapter with gratitude and look forward to the next one with excitement."

Endy Rodríguez Sees Promising 2026 End

The Pirates were looking for someone to step up at catcher, provide some actual offensive production and also play adequately behind the plate.

Endy Rodríguez joined the Pirates for the first time on May 12, as fellow catcher Joey Bart suffered a left foot infection and went on the injured list, giving him a chance to make his mark at the major league level again.

Jun 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez (13) hits a two run double against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodríguez did just that, with two hits, a double, plus two RBI in the 7-2 win over the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park on May 14, showing he had the bat the Pirates needed.

He then continued showing it, with a couple more mutli-hit games in May and also four walks in four plate appearances vs. the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on May 27.

Rodríguez then finally showed his power with four home runs in June and had two home runs in the four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, including a three-run home run in the ninth inning to capoff an 11-7 comeback win on June 29.

His performances were so impressive, that the Pirates traded Bart to the Atlanta Braves when he came off the injured list, picking Rodríguez as their starting catcher.

His first injury would come in early July, a left glute strain that kept him out for three weeks from July 6-July 27.

Rodríguez came back and hit well once again, slashing .286/.324/.457 for an OPS of .781 in 10 games, with two home runs, including his first home run hitting right-handed in his career.

Left hip inflammation ended his season and for something Rodríguez likely didn't see as ending his season, but after getting a second opinion, it's clear that he decided this would be the best option for his career.

It marks the third surgery he's had in his career, with his last two addressing his right elbow , seeing him miss the entire 2024 season and then playing in just 18 games in 2025.

Rodríguez will look to come back healthy next year, but it will take time for that to happen, with the Pirates eagerly awaiting his return.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!