Konnor Griffin Bringing Playoff Energy to Pirates' Hunt

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates won their fifth consecutive series and improved their record to an even 73-73 after defeating the Chicago White Sox for the second straight contest.

The win brought the Pirates within five games of the final Wild Card spot in the National League. With less than 20 games left in the regular season, the Buccos are hoping to mount an unlikely run to the postseason.

Leading the way is young phenom Konnor Griffin. Since his return from injury, the Pirates shortstop has brought an infectious and overwhelming playoff-like energy that is propelling the team closer and closer to the postseason.

Freak on the Basepaths

Griffin's first game back was the perfect example of what this young superstar brings to Pittsburgh. Showcasing his blazing speed and heads-up mentality, he gave the Pirates their only run in a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Many players would not have made it to home plate in time or had the determination to get there, but Griffin did. With his headfirst slide, he gave the Pirates a lead and set the tone for this never-say-die mentality down the stretch.

Griffin is also making life miserable for opposing pitchers and catchers because of his ability to steal bases. He's successfully swiped 22 bases on 23 attempts as a rookie, and it's easy to see why.

The White Sox experienced this first hand in the Pirates' most recent victory. If you let Griffin get to first base, you should assume he's attempting to steal second base. He stole two bases as the Pirates defeated the Sox 4-2.

Griffin is a nightmare on the base path. He extends singles into doubles and is a threat to score from first base on any ball hit behind the outfielders. He forces defenses to play conservatively, which also creates plenty of situations for the young shortstop to take advantage of and get into scoring position.

Sep 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) slides past Los Angeles Angels catcher Moises Ballesteros (12) to score a run during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finding Groove at the Plate

In order to become a threat on the base paths, you have to get on base. When Griffin first returned from injury, he was a bit hesitant at the dish. He went 0-for-10 in his first 10 at-bats, but that seems to be a long-forgotten memory for the Pirates' leadoff hitter.

He's gone 3-for-9 in the past two games, driving in two runs and striking out just once.

He's also drawn two walks in those at-bats, and that should be seen as a very encouraging sign. Everyone knows he can explode the barrel of the bat through the zone and put the ball in play, but these base on balls are a sign of his maturing plate discipline.

As such a young player, it takes time to adjust to MLB pitching, and strike zone awareness can take years. Griffin is showing maturity and patience at the plate, and he's making pitchers pay.

And once he's on base, he's making all of his opponents pay. Behind the fearlessness of their young leader, the Pirates are aggressively pursuing the final Wild Card spot, and they just might get it.

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