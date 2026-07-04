MLB Insider Reveals Pirates Plan at Trade Deadline

WASHINGTON — The Pittsburgh Pirates have less than a month until the Aug. 3 trade deadline and it could be a pivotal time for them in 2026.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network revealed that the Pirates are looking to buy at the trade deadline and already talking with teams about bringing in relief pitchers, to address their bullpen.

"....I’ve been checking in with sources and again last night, I said, ‘What are we hearing on the Pirates?’ and I was told they are planning to buy," Morosi said.

"They are planning to buy and at the moment, they are focused on bullpen. They want a little bit more swing-and-miss, help secure some games late..."

Why Pirates Need Relievers at Deadline

Pittsburgh is 44-45 after 89 games, four games back in the National League Wild Card Race, a bit far out, but a good run of games could get them right where they want to be.

The Pirates added to their offense this past winter, bringing in veterans Ryan O'Hearn and Brandon Lowe, both of whom have played a pivotal role in the lineup in 2026.

Jul 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh has also gotten great internal improvements from the likes of Nick Gonzales, Bryan Reynolds, Oneil Cruz, Spencer Horwitz, good production from rookies in Konnor Griffin and Esmerlyn Valdez and surprising performances from Endy Rodríguez and newcomer Jake Mangum.

It's all made for one of the best offenses in baseball , hitting for contact and power and getting stolen bases too.

The Pirates have a starting rotation that is currently having some struggles, but the promise of Paul Skenes, Braxton Ashcraft, Bubba Chandler and Jared Jones, plus a veteran in Mitch Keller, makes their potential quite high and less of a need.

A strong bullpen is a key catalyst for a team trying to make a run to the postseason, and then once there, can propel a team to winning a World Series.

The Pirates have had serious bullpen issues , with main arms regressing and a lack of consistency from the entire group, which makes it hard for them to rely on someone to finish off a game.

Pittsburgh has had numerous contests they should've won, with multiple run leads late, that they've blown and it's not just one pitcher making mistakes.

It's also preventing the Pirates from making comebacks after an early deficit, as the bullpen will give up more runs and then put the game out of reach.

The Pirates will most likely look at a closer , with former Pirates closer and current Boston Red Sox left-handed pitcher Aroldis Chapman as someone the fans would want in the bullpen again.

Jun 5, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An elite closer is likely something the Pirates see worth parting with top prospects for, which would move everyone in the bullpen back, in terms of high-leverage situations.

It's also a season where the Pirates could realisitically make the postseason, ending their decade-long absence, and bring winning baseball back to Pittsburgh.

A month is quite some time, but the Pirates know they have to make decisions sooner, rather than later, and if they can stay in the NL Wild Card race , they'll definitely go out and make some additions.

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