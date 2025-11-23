Insider Makes Bold Prediction on Pirates and Japanese Star

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates normally don't make big signings in free agency, but one MLB insider sees them doing so and looking outside the United States for that player.

Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com made a bold prediction that the the Los Angeles Dodgers won't land any of the posted Japanese stars and that the Pirates would sign infielder Kazuma Okamoto.

Why the Pirates Would Benefit From Signing Okamoto

The Pirates need a slugger and a third baseman, which Okamoto brings to any MLB team that is looking to sign him.

Okamoto has hit at least 30 home runs in a season six times and more than 25 home runs seven times in his career, with more than 80 RBIs in eight seasons.

The Pirates finished last in the MLB in home runs with 117 on the season and also with the least RBIs, with just 561. They also posted the worst slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655) of any MLB team in 2025.

Okamoto slashed .327/.416/.598 for an OPS of 1.014 in 69 games this past season in Japan, which while not completely comparable to the MLB, is much better than the best Pirates hitter, with right fielder Bryan Reynolds posting a slash line of .245/.318/.402 for an OPS of .720 in 154 games.

Mar 16, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Yomiuri Giants first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Tokyo Dome.

He also plays third base, a position of need for the Pirates, after they moved on from third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, trading him to the Cincinnati Reds on July 30 ahead of the deadline.

Will the Pirates Sign Okamoto?

MLB Trade Rumors predicted that Okamoto will sign a four-year, $64 million contract, which is about $16 million. This would make Okamoto the second-highest paid player on the Pirates if he signed, behind right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller at $16.9 million.

The Pirates haven't spent much in free agency in recent years, let alone, signed a free agent to a multi-year deal.

Pittsburgh last signed a position player to a multi-year deal on Dec. 23, 2015, signing John Jaso to a two-year, $8 million deal. Their last free agent they signed for more than one year was right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova, for three years, $26 million on Dec. 27, 2016.

The Pirates also regularly feature in the bottom of MLB teams in payroll and history indicates they likely won't increase it.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that the Pirates are interested in both Okamoto and fellow Japanese superstar Munetaka Murakami, so the idea that the Pirates may sign him isn't too ridiculous.

Okamoto features towards the cheaper side of international free agents, which Castrovince sees as a big reason why the Pirates will sign him, compared to Munetaka, who will likely command a $100 million deal.

"...And Okamoto will be the crown offseason jewel for a Pirates team that needs offense any way it can get it but won’t be playing in the free-agent market’s deepest waters," Castrovince wrote.

What Makes Okamoto So Coveted?

Okamoto turns 30 years old next year, but still has the power and hitting that teams crave from a more veteran player.

The Yomiuri Giants posted Okamoto, which allows MLB teams to sign players from Japan, with some of that money going back to their NPB ballclub.

Okamoto has excelled with Yomiuri since starting there in 2015 and spending his last 11 seasons in the NPB.

He slashed .277/.361/.521 for an OPS of .882 in 1,074 games, with 1,089 hits, 212 doubles, three triples, 248 home runs, 717 RBIs and 481 walks to 796 strikeouts.

Okamoto is a six-time NPB All-Star, doing so in back-to-back seasons, 2018 and 2019, and then four straight seasons from 2021-24.

He led the Central League in home runs three times with 31 home runs in 2020, 39 home runs in 2021 and a career-high 41 home runs in 2023. He also led the Central League in RBIs in back-to-back seasons with 97 RBIs in 2020 and a career-high 113 RBIs in 2021.

Okamoto also led Yomuiri to seven playoff berths and three Central League pennants, earning Central League Climax Series honors for his play in 2019.

He has international experience with Team Japan and excelled in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, slashing .333/.556/.722 for an OPS of 1.278, with six hit in 18 at-bats, five runs scored, a double, two home runs and seven RBIs.

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) bats against the USA in the sixth inning at LoanDepot Park.

Okamoto also hit the go-ahead home run in the 3-2 win for Team Japan over Team USA in the gold medal game.

He'll likely play again with Japan in the 2026 WBC, where he may just face Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes, who will pitch for Team USA.

