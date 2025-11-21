Five Pirates Decisions Before Non-Tender Deadline

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a few decisions remaining on what they do with arbitration eligible players ahead of the non-tender deadline, which will determine the future of those players with the ball club.

What is the Non-Tender Deadline?

Players have three years of pre-arbitration, where MLB teams pay them around the MLB minimum, $760,000 in 2025, and they can earn incentives later on, based on a WAR formula and awards won.

Salary arbitration is for players who have no less than three years and no more than six years of service time at the MLB level. The only exception are "super two" players, who have less then three years, but more than two years of service time and meet certain criteria.

Players and their respective ball club negotiate their salary for the following season and if the two parties can't come to an agreement by the deadline, generally around mid-January, they each present their salary to a panel, who listens to the arguments and makes a decision for the player or the ball club.

MLB teams have until 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 21 to make offers to their arbitration-eligible players, or they can non-tender them, making them free agents.

What Decisions Have the Pirates Made So Far?

The Pirates already made decisions on four of their arbitration-eligible players ahead of the non-tender deadline.

They designated for assignment both right-handed relief pitchers in Colin Holderman and Dauri Moreta, as they made room on their 40-man roster for players they protected ahead of the Rule 5 Draft deadline.

Sep 7, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Colin Holderman throws to the Washington Nationals at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

This included right-handed pitchers like Brandon Bidois , Wilber Dotel, Ryan Harbin and Antwone Kelly, plus left-handed pitcher Tyler Samaniego.

Pittsburgh also signed both outfielder Jack Suwinski and right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez to one-year deals, avoiding arbitration and giving them a shot at the 26-man roster next season.

Suwinski reportedly signed for $1.25 million and is out of minor league options, meaning the Pirates will place him on waivers if he doesn't make the Opening Day roster, or is sent down following poor performance.

Ramírez reportedly signed for $825,000, or $65,000 more than what the minimum salary was for MLB players this past season.

What Arbitration Decisions Remain for the Pirates?

The Pirates have five remaining players that are arbitration-eligible for next season, which includes two position players in center fielder Oneil Cruz and catcher Joey Bart, plus three right-handed pitchers in relievers Justin Lawrence and Dennis Santana, plus starting pitcher Johan Oviedo.

Cruz will definitely stay on the Pirates next season, even after struggling greatly this most recent campaign, with this his first arbitration-eligible year. Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors projected him at $3.6 million.

Sep 13, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz (15) celebrates with his teammates after a game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

He had lowest batting average of any qualified batter, and his on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS all ranked in the bottom 25 in the MLB, while his strikeouts were the fourth most in a season in Pirates history.

Cruz still had some great moments in 2025, including excelling in the Home Run Derby , finishing with 20 home runs and 38 stolen bases, putting him in the 20-30 club, while also tying for the National League lead in stolen bases with New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto.

Bart slashed .249/.355/.340 for an OPS of .695 in 93 games with the Pirates, including 71 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 30 RBIs, and 40 walks to 93 strikeouts. He slashed .265/.337/.462 for an OPS of .799 in 80 games for the Pirates in 2024.

While he didn't hit as well as the Pirates would've liked, Bart is the most experienced and healthy catcher on their 40-man roster and they will likely bring him back again.

The Pirates avoided arbitration for Bart last season, signing for $1.75 million. Adams projects Bart at about $2.7 million.

Santana had a strong season for the Pirates in 2025, as he posted a 4-5 record in 70 appearances, a 2.18 ERA over 70.1 innings pitched, 13 holds, 16 saves in 19 opportunities, 60 strikeouts to 17 walks, a .179 opposing batting average and a 0.87 WHIP.

Sep 27, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana (60) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

He is in his last year of arbitration before he hits free agency and Adams has him at $3.4 million. Santana made $1.4 million last season, as the Pirates won their arbitration case against him, as Santana filed at $2.1 million.

Oviedo returned from Tommy John surgery, which kept him out of the 2024 season, and a lat injury, that pushed back his MLB return to this last August.

He made nine starts with the Pirates in 2025, with a 2-1 record, a 3.57 ERA over 40.1 innings pitched, 42 strikeouts to 23 walks, a .182 opposing batting average and a 1.21 WHIP.

The Pirates won their arbitration case against him last season at $850,000, after Oviedo filed for $1.15 million. Adams projects Oviedo at $2 million.

Pittsburgh should bring back both Santana, who will serve as their best high-leverage pitcher, and Oviedo, who can take on a large workload and showed he's ready after a long tenure out with injury.

Lawrence missed almost five months between his two stints with the Pirates in 2025 due to right elbow inflammation . He was exceptional for the Pirates when healthy, with a 1-0 record in 17 outings, a 0.51 ERA over 17.2 innings pitched, 23 strikeouts to eight walks, a .153 opposing batting average and a 0.96 WHIP.

The short sample size for Lawrence might deter the Pirates, but with Adams projecting him at $1.2 million, it makes sense bringing him back for a full season in 2026.

