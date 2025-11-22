Pirates Tender Five Contracts Ahead of Deadline

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates decided on players they would keep past the non-tender deadline, offering them contracts for next season.

The Pirates tendered five arbitration-eligible players contracts in center fielder Oneil Cruz, catcher Joey Bart, plus right-handed pitchers in relievers, Justin Lawrence and Dennis Santana, and starter Johan Oviedo.

Pittsburgh also tendered contracts to all pre-arbitration player as well, according to Danny Demilio of Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Why Did the Pirates Make These Decisions?

The Pirates, and the other 29 MLB teams, had until 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 21 to tender contracts to players that were eligible for arbitration, or non-tender them, making them free agents.

Players have three years of pre-arbitration, where MLB teams pay them around the MLB minimum, $760,000 in 2025, and they can earn incentives later on, based on a WAR formula and awards won.

Salary arbitration is for players who have no less than three years and no more than six years of service time at the MLB level. The only exception are "super two" players, who have less then three years, but more than two years of service time and meet certain criteria.

Players and their respective ball club negotiate their salary for the following season and if the two parties can't come to an agreement by the deadline, generally around mid-January, they each present their salary to a panel, who listens to the arguments and makes a decision for the player or the ball club.

What the Pirates Get in the Players They Tendered Contracts To

Cruz still had some great moments in 2025, including excelling in the Home Run Derby , finishing with 20 home runs and 38 stolen bases, putting him in the 20-30 club, while also tying for the National League lead in stolen bases with New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto.

He also had lowest batting average of any qualified batter, and his on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS all ranked in the bottom 25 in the MLB, while his strikeouts were the fourth most in a season in Pirates history.

Bart slashed .249/.355/.340 for an OPS of .695 in 93 games with the Pirates, including 71 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 30 RBIs, and 40 walks to 93 strikeouts. He slashed .265/.337/.462 for an OPS of .799 in 80 games for the Pirates in 2024.

Santana had a strong season for the Pirates in 2025, as he posted a 4-5 record in 70 appearances, a 2.18 ERA over 70.1 innings pitched, 13 holds, 16 saves in 19 opportunities, 60 strikeouts to 17 walks, a .179 opposing batting average and a 0.87 WHIP.

Oviedo returned from Tommy John surgery, which kept him out of the 2024 season, and a lat injury, that pushed back his MLB return to this last August.

He made nine starts with the Pirates in 2025, with a 2-1 record, a 3.57 ERA over 40.1 innings pitched, 42 strikeouts to 23 walks, a .182 opposing batting average and a 1.21 WHIP.

Lawrence missed almost five months between his two stints with the Pirates in 2025 due to right elbow inflammation .

He was exceptional for the Pirates when healthy, with a 1-0 record in 17 outings, a 0.51 ERA over 17.2 innings pitched, 23 strikeouts to eight walks, a .153 opposing batting average and a 0.96 WHIP.

Other Decisions the Pirates Made Around the Non-Tender Deadline

The Pirates officially non-tendered right-handed relief pitchers Colin Holderman and Dauri Moreta, as well as outfielders in Alexander Canario and Ronny Simon.

Pittsburgh had placed these four players on waivers back on Nov. 18, as they made room on their 40-man roster for their protected players from the Rule 5 Draft, which had the deadline the same day.

The Pirates put six players eligible for the Rule 5 Draft on their 40-man roster, including outfielder/first baseman Esmerlyn Valdez, infielder Jack Brannigan, right-handed pitchers in Brandon Bidois, Wilber Dotel and Antwone Kelly, plus left-handed pitcher Tyler Samaniego.

All four of those players that went on waivers also declared free agency, giving them opportunities with another ball club.

