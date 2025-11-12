Pirates Headed Toward Aggressive Offseason

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a crucial offseason ahead of them and appear ready for the challenge of bettering the team for 2026.

Ken Rosenthal of both The Athletic and FOX Sports spoke on the podcast Foul Territory from the general managers meetings in Las Vegas, Nev. that the Pirates are one team, along with the Miami Marlins, that are telling agents that they are willing to spend more money and make more moves this offseason.

"I heard that the Marlins and the Pirates are telling agents, "Hey! We'd like to be aggressive. We'd like to spend a little bit," Rosenthal said. "Now that can be in free agency or it can be in the matter of taking on salaries in trades."

"...I do expect that we are going to see some of this kind of activity, not just from the big spending teams that have that tons of prospects. You may see it from other clubs as well."

The Marlins and Pirates are telling agents they'd like to be aggressive and spend a little bit, says @Ken_Rosenthal.



"That can be in free agency, or it can be in the matter of taking on salaries in trades." pic.twitter.com/R5aAqrIVa2 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 11, 2025

Pirates' Historic Lack of Spending

The Pirates have historically had near or the lowest payrolls in baseball over the tenure of owner Bob Nutting, who took over in 2007.

Sep 23, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh has ranked in the bottom five MLB teams for Opening Day payroll for 16 of those 19 seasons, according to Cot's Contracts .

The only years the Pirates didn't ranked amongst the teams with the lowest payrolls came in 2015 at $90,053,000 (24th), 2016 at $99,945,500 (20th) and $95,807,004 (24th) in 2017.

Pittsburgh had a $86,464,000 payroll for Opening Day of the 2025 season, which was 26th in the MLB. It was also more than $20 million less than the next team in the National League Central Division, the Milwaukee Brewers, who had a payroll of $108,048,836, seventh lowest in the MLB.

The only teams with lower payrolls last season than the Pirates were the Miami Marlins at $68.9 million, Chicago White Sox at $74 million, the Athletics at $78.2 million and the Tampa Bay Rays at $82.9 million.

There were also previous reports of the Pirates not increasing their payroll or even decreasing it in 2026.

How the Lack of Spending Affects Free Agency

Rosenthal saying that the Pirates are taking a more aggressive approach this offseason is one that will surprise a fan base that hasn't seen that take place in recent years.

The Pirates haven't signed a free agent position player to a multi-year deal since John Jaso, who signed a two-year, $8 million deal on Dec. 23, 2015, and the last free agent to a multi-year deal since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova, who signed a three-year, $26 million deal on Dec. 27, 2016

Pittsburgh also made few signings last season, which included bringing on outfielder Tommy Pham for a one-year, $4.025 million deal, left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney a one-year, $5.25 million deal and bringing back former All-Star Adam Frazier for a one-year, $1.525 million deal.

Why the Pirates Are Taking a More Aggressive Offseason Approach

The Pirates finished 71-91 overall last season, last in the NL Central and the fifth worst record in baseball.

It marked the 10th straight season missing the playoffs and the seventh straight losing season , both the second longest streaks for any MLB team.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington joined on ahead of the 2020 season and hasn't had the success anyone from players, fans and the front office have wanted.

Jun 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington looks on during batting practice before the game against the Houston Astros at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

NL Cy Young finalist in Paul Skenes gives the Pirates a superstar and also a leader of a strong pitching staff, that finished seventh in ERA (3.76) and led baseball with 19 shutouts.

It includes veterans in Mitch Keller and Johan Oviedo, rookies in Braxton Ashcraft, Hunter Barco, Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler, as well as the eventual return of Jared Jones from internal brace surgery.

It also features relievers in Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski and Dennis Santana, who all thrive in high-leverage roles.

While the Pirates pitching staff excelled, their hitting was amongst the worst teams in baseball in most metrics.

Pittsburgh posted the lowest slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), the third lowest batting average (.231) and the eighth lowest on-base percentage (.305).

The Pirates also scored the least runs (583) and drove in the least RBIs (561), both lower than the 43-119 Colorado Rockies. They also hit the least home runs (117), 31 home runs less than then second-lowest team in the St. Louis Cardinals at 148 home runs, and had the seventh most strikeouts (1,422).

Cherington will look to add onto a solid pitching staff, but focusing more of his efforts on acquiring every day batters, who have power and can drive in runs to make a winning baseball team.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates