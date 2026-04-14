Henry Davis Starting to Give Pirates Fans Hope

PITTSBURGH -- The first few series spelled trouble for Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis. The former No. 1 overall pick in 2021 was off to another slow start at the plate. He managed just two hits over his first 14 at-bats, and aside from being Paul Skenes' personal catcher, it was unclear what else he could provide to the 2026 squad.

Despite the slow start, the Pirates' catcher is showing signs of life. After starting just 2-for-14, he's gone 6-for-21 over his last six starts behind the dish. It's raised his batting average to .229 through the first 16 contests, and it's also raising hopes in Pittsburgh.

Things haven't completely turned around for the 26-year-old, but for the first time in 2026, there is hope that Davis can contribute to this lineup offensively.

It Started Against the Padres

In the bottom of the third inning in a recent game against the San Diego Padres, something clicked for Davis. He worked the count to full, and with the 3-2 pitch on the outside edge of the strike zone, Davis had two options. He could go after the pitch, which likely would have resulted in him whiffing or rolling over on the ball, or he could get his hands through quickly and take the ball the other way.

Last year and last month, Davis take that hack and likely strikes out.

This time, Davis went the other way with the ball. The bloop pop fly confused the Padres' first basemen and right fielder, and the communication lapse resulted in the ball landing in the shallow outfield and Davis at second base.

The at-bat, just like Davis's play, was far from perfect. He was in a jam, but he fought through it and was rewarded.

Mar 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) rounds second base after hitting an RBI double against the New York Mets during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Banner Night at PNC Park

His most recent performance was another step forward, continuing the emerging trend. Against the Washington Nationals, Davis reached base three times in four at-bats, drawing a walk and hitting two singles. He scored three times in the process, including his first stolen base of the season.

These may not feel like huge steps or victories, but for a player who has been desperate to earn his keep at the MLB level, these moments are critical. Davis has the chance to become an integral piece of the Pirates' plans in 2026 and beyond if he can become reliable and consistent at the plate.

His approach over the last few games demonstrates that he can contribute. The issue is how consistent he will be at the plate. It's an unsolved problem, but for the first time, there is some optimism emerging that Davis can become that player in Pittsburgh.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!