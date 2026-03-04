Pirates Batting Order Experiments Hint at a Long-Term Plan

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have hit well so far in the Grapefruit League, even with the changeup of their lineup each game.

The Pirates stand 9-2 in the Grapefruit League, top of the standings, and have won their past five games, with the second highest run difference of +31.

Pittsburgh also ranks amongst the top MLB in hitting, including seventh in on-base percentage (.371), ninth in batting average (.274), 12th in slugging (.454) and 11th in OPS (.825).

The Pirates also rank tied for fourth in triples (four), ninth in walks (50), tied for ninth in hits (102), 10th in runs scored (65), tied for 12th in home runs (13) and 13th in RBI (59).

Pirates manager Don Kelly has a lot of different options at his disposal for the lineup and has utilized them in different ways, hinting at what he'll do in three weeks time for Opening Day.

Oneil Cruz Hitting Leadoff

The Pirates had Oneil Cruz hit leadoff a great deal last season, including 60 times last year, especially for almost two months straight from mid-April to late-June.

Cruz hitting leadoff makes sense for a few reasons, as if he can get on base, his speed gives the Pirates a chance to take early leads. Cruz tied for the National League lead with 38 stolen bases last season and ended up having the second-most runs scored for the Pirates at 62.

The Pirates have had Cruz leadoff four of the five games he's started in the Grapefruit League and it's worked out for both parties.

Feb 25, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) hits a single in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Cruz has slashed .538/.600/.846 for an OPS of 1.446 with seven hits in 13 at-bats, tied for the team-lead with three stolen bases and ranks second with five runs scored.

The Pirates also have more power-hitters in the lineup that means Cruz doesn't have to be the main provider of that for the team.

Cruz was the worst qualified hitter in baseball with a .200 batting average last year, but this Spring Training is showing that he'll hit much better than that in 2026.

Pirates Also Have Another Leadoff Hitter If Needed

The Pirates won't have Cruz for the next week or so, as he's with Team Dominican Republic for the World Baseball Classic, so they'll have to turn elsewhere for that leadoff hitter.

Kelly has already utilized newly acquired outfielder Jake Mangum in that role, as he's started leadoff in his five starts in Spring Training.

Sep 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jake Mangum (28) hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Mangum has also hit well for the Pirates, slashing .400/.438/.600 for an OPS of 1.038, with six hits in 15 at-bats, a double and a triple, plus two RBI.

He's a pesky player, fighting off every pitch he can and finding any way to get on base and extend innings for his team.

Mangum works great in the leadoff spot, if Cruz is unavailable, and provides good outfield depth for a team that needed it this offseason.

Power Hitters Are As Expected

The Pirates still have a few good options for power and added new players this offseason, coming off a 2025 campaign where they hit the least home runs in the major leagues at just 117.

Bryan Reynolds has solely hit third in the lineup in his five starts, while free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn has hit fourth in the lineup in four of his five starts for the Pirates.

Fellow free agent signing Marcell Ozuna has moved around a bit, but stayed in the normal range for a power hitter. He's hit fifth twice, fourth once, third once and also second one time as well.

Feb 25, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (24) prepares to take batting practice before the start of the game against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

First baseman Spencer Horwitz isn't necessarily the top power hitter on the Pirates, but still has a strong bat. He's started four of his six games at the third spot in the lineup, plus one time each at the second and sixth spots too.

These four players should serve as the main power hitters for the Pirates in 2026 and move around the third through six spots in the lineup.

Where Do the Pirates See Konnor Griffin?

Konnor Griffin is the consensus top prospect in baseball and many Pirates fans hope he is on the Opening Day roster as their starting shortstop, even at just 19 years old.

Griffin has started five games for the Pirates, operating at both ends of the lineup, with three time at second in the lineup and then one time each at both the seventh and eighth spots.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It doesn't really seem to matter where he hits in the lineup, as he's hit his home runs at either place, with his first two home runs of Spring Training in the seventh spot vs. the Boston Red Sox on Feb. 24 and then another home run in the second spot against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 1.

Griffin can hit for contact and power, so the Pirates can place him at different spots in the lineup for whatever is needed. He also has great speed, stealing 65 bases last season in the minor leagues, which he will bring with him to Pittsburgh.

The Pirates' hardest decision with Griffin won't come in his lineup placement, but rather, when they think he should make the roster.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!