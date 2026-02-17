Pirates' Marcell Ozuna Contract Incentives Revealed

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finally made one of their biggest additions official in free agent designated hitter Marcell Ozuna, who could make even more money than before.

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette revealed the contract incentives for Marcell Ozuna for the 2026 season, which could see him earn almost half a million.

This includes $250,000 for winning the National League MVP, $150,000 for finishing second in voting and $100,000 for finishing third in voting.

It also includes $75,000 for a Silver Slugger Award, $50,000 each for an All-Star nod and the World Series MVP, plus $25,000 each for the NLCS MVP and NLDS MVP.

Ozuna, interestingly enough, doesn't have a Gold Glove award incentive, indicating he'll be almost exclusively at designated hitter.

Award Incentive National League MVP $250,000 (1st)

$150,000 (2nd)

$100,00 (3rd) Silver Slugger $75,000 All-Star $50,000 World Series MVP $50,000 NLCS/NLDS MVP $25,000 each

How Ozuna's Pirates Contract Stands Out

Ozuna joins the Pirates on a one-year, $12 million deal for the 2026 season, $10.5 million guaranteed with a $1.5 million buyout, which also includes a $16 million mutual option for 2027.

This contract makes Ozuna the fourth-highest paid player on the roster, behind right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller ($16.9 million), outfielder Bryan Reynolds ($14.25 million) and fellow free agent Ryan O'Hearn ($14 million).

Aug 9, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Ozuna signed the third-highest AAV of any free agent in Pirates history, with only O'Hearn and left-handed starting pitcher Francisco Liriano on three years, $39 million ($13 million AAV) on Dec. 9, 2014, higher than him.

It also serves as the fifth-most expensive free agent signing in Pirates history, as Iván Nova signed a three-year, $27 millon deal on Dec. 27, 2016 and catcher Russell Martin signed a two-year, $17 million deal on Nov. 29, 2012.

Ozuna making $16 million in 2027 would make him the second-highest paid player on the Pirates, with only Keller making more money, $18.4 million.

Ozuna Gives Pirates Top Bat

The Pirates needed another bat, but particularly a right-handed hitter, which Ozuna provides the team with following his signature.

Ozuna has had a successful career at the major league-level, as a three-time All-Star (2016-17, 2024), two-time Silver Slugger Award Winner (2017, 2020) and a Gold Glove Award winner in 2017.

Aug 7, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a home run against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

He has mostly served as a designated hitter the past three seasons with the Atlanta Braves, giving him full-time to focus on his hitting.

Ozuna has shown that he's a mostly durable player and consistent power bat during his career, hitting more than 20 home runs in every season, except one, that he's played at least 100 games in.

Season (Games) Home Runs 2014 (153) 23 2015 (123) 10 2016 (148) 23 2017 (159) 37 2018 (148) 23 2019 (130) 29 2022 (124) 23 2023 (144) 40 2024 (162) 39 2025 (145) 21

His last great season came in 2024, where he slashed .302/.378/.546 for an OPS of .924 in 162 games, with 183 hits, 31 doubles, 39 home runs, 104 RBI and 74 walks to 170 strikeouts. He earned his third All-Star nod and was fourth in National League MVP voting.

Ozuna saw his numbers dip last season, slashing .232/.355/.400 for an OPS of .755 in 145 games, with just 21 home runs and 68 RBI, which does bring some concern to him dropping off in production. at 35 years old.

He did deal with a hip injury that he played throughout the 2025 season, likely hampering his play, but his 21 home runs and .755 OPS were also still better than any other Pirates player last year.

Ozuna also ranked fifth in on-base percentage and eighth in OPS amongst all qualified MLB designated hitters this most recent season, while being one of just four NL hitters that have at least 20 home runs in each of the last four campaigns.

