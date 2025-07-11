Pirates Send Gold Glove Winner to Minors
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a flurry of moves, including sending one of their best fielders down to the minors.
The Pirates announced that they optioned infielder Jared Triolo to Triple-A Indianapolis, as they selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramírez. They also designated outfielder/first baseman Matt Gorski for assignment, making room for Ramírez on the 40-man roster.
Triolo struggled massively from the plate in 2025, slashing .158/.253/.266 for an OPS of .519 in 55 games, with 22 hits in 139 at-bats, six doubles, three home runs, 10 RBIs and 17 walks to 29 strikeouts.
He played all four infield positions for the Pirates this season, with 12 starts and 24 games played at first base, 10 starts and 11 games played at second base, 10 starts at third base and 13 starts in 14 games played at shortstop.
Triolo also went on the 10-day injured list on April 6 with lumbar spine strain, before the Pirates reinstated him on April 17.
He won the Rawling Sports Gold Glove for a National League Utility Player in 2024, as he finished the season with six defensive runs saved and three outs above average across his 125 games played.
Triolo played across the infield in 2024, but mostly spent time at third base, 61 games, and second base, 47 games. He also played nine games each at first base and shortstop and one game in right field.
He slashed .216/.296/.315 for an OPS of .611, with 85 hits in 394 at-bats, 10 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 46 RBIs and 42 walks to 118 strikeouts in 2024.
The Pirates called Triolo up for the first time on June 27, 2023, as they had an injury to third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.
Triolo would hit .298/.388/.398 for an OPS of .785, with 54 hits in 181 at-bats, nine doubles, three home runs and 21 RBIs, with 24 walks to 63 strikeouts in 54 games.
The Pirates took Triolo with the 72nd overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Houston, where he joined for a $875,000 signing bonus.
Pittsburgh currently has an infield consisting of shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, second baseman Nick Gonzales, first baseman Spencer Horwitz, utility man Adam Frazier and Hayes.
