Jhostynxon Garcia Powers Pirates Past Tigers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need power for this upcoming season and Jhostynxon Garcia showed he could provide just that in their most recent Spring Training contest.

Garcia hit a two-run home run in the 7-5 win over the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla., as he continues his great showing in the Grapefruit League.

He got a great pitch, a hanging slider from 2025 All-Star and Tigers right-handed starting pitcher Casey Mize, that Garcia sent 108.5 mph off the bat and 375 feet to left field.

Garcia has had an incredible showing in Spring Training so far, slashing .500/.563/.750 for an OPS of 1.313 in 12 games, with 14 hits in 28 at-bats, nine runs scored, a double, two home runs, five RBI and four walks to four strikeouts with three stolen bases.

He leads the Pirates with 14 hits and had a single in the top of the second inning, that he eventually scored on to make it 2-0 early.

Garcia is aiming for a spot on the Opening Day roster and with the way he's played, he's making it a difficult decision for the Pirates.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jhostynxon Garcia (34) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

How the Pirates Got the Win

The Pirates loaded the bases in the top of the second inning, with first baseman Rafael Flores Jr. walking, Garcia singling and then second baseman Alika Williams walking as well.

Pittsburgh added two runs off of walks with the bases loaded, with both center fielder Jake Mangum and third baseman Tyler Callihan walking and scoring Flores and Garcia to make it 2-0.

Garcia's home run made it 4-0 in the top of the third inning and then both catcher Joey Bart and designated hitter Endy Rodríguez came through with back-to-back RBI-singles to make it 6-0 in the top of the fourth inning.

Right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger got the start for the Pirates against the Tigers and threw four scoreless innings, before running into issues in the fifth inning.

Clevinger would load the bases with a single and back-to-back walks and right-handed relief pitcher Joshua Loeschorn came in for him. Loeschorn gave up a single and the Tigers would get two runs, including one that went on Clevinger's final stat line.

The non-roster invitee allowed just one hit, but four walks and posted five strikeouts over 4.1 innings pitched, earning his first win of the season.

Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Chris Devenski took a batted ball to the to the side of the head and would leave the game in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Devenski woudl go out and right-handed pitcher Jaden Woods came in replacement. Woods got the second out via strikeout but then loaded the bases, threw a wild pitch that scored a run and committed an error that scored two more runs to cut the Pirates' lead to just 6-5.

The Pirates added another run in the top of the ninth inning, as catcher Axiel Plaz singled, bringing home Javier Rivas, who had doubled prior.

Other Notes from Pirates Win

The Pirates announced that Devenski was alert after taking the hit to the head and was currently being treated by team medical staff.

Right-handed relief pitchers in Yohan Ramírez threw a scoreless sixth inning and Carson Fulmer threw two scoreless innings to get a save.

Shortstop Konnor Griffin had one hit in four at-bats, a 110.5 mph single off of Mize in the top of the first inning

The Pirates improve to 14-6 on the season, giving them the most wins in the Grapefruit League.

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