Pirates Top Prospect Earns Minor League Award
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates prospect has had an incredible season and has earned himself an award for his play.
Rob Terranova of MLB.com named his 2025 Rookie-level All-Stars and award winners and named outfielder Edward Florentino as the top MLB prospect in the Florida Complex League (FCL).
He started 2025 with the FCL Pirates, where he slashed .347/.442/.642 for an OPS of 1.084 in 29 games, 33 hit in 95 at-bats, six doubles, two triples, six home runs, 23 RBIs, 16 walks to 22 strikeouts and six stolen bases on seven attempts.
Florentino earned his first player of the week honors with at the FCL for June 9-15, with a slash line of .471/.474/.882 for an OPS of 1.356 in five games, eight hits in 17 at-bats, two doubles, one triple, one home run, six RBIs and one walk to five strikeouts.
The Pirates promoted Florentino to Single-A Bradenton on June 21, where he has dominated as well
The 18-year old has slashed .272/.393/.528 for an OPS of .921 in 50 games at Bradenton, with 49 hits in 180 at-bats, 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 31 walks to 51 strikeouts and 28 stolen bases on 32 attempts.
Florentino earned Florida State League Player of the Week honors from June 30 - July 6, slashing .348/.400/.870 for an OPS of 1.270, with eight hits in 23 at-bats, three doubles, three home runs, six RBIs, two walks to five strikeouts and three stolen bases.
He then earned Florida State League Player of the Month honors for July. He slashed .301/.433/.663 for an OPS of 1.096 in 23 games, with 25 hits in 83 at-bats, six doubles, eight home runs, 23 RBIs, 17 walks to 24 strikeouts and 16 stolen bases on 17 attempts.
His eight home runs and 23 RBIs ranked as the most in both the Florida State League and in Single-A. He was also the only player in the Florida State League and one of three in Single-A with both at least 15 walks and 10 extra bases hits.
Florentino has impressed scouts with his 6-foot-4, 200-pound frame, that brings great power and quick speed, both of which he has shown this season.
The Pirates signed Florentino for $395,000 on Jan. 15, 2024 and he spent the 2024 season with the Dominican Summer League (DSL) Pirates Gold team. He slashed .260/.432/.459 for an OPS of .891, with 38 hits in 146 at-bats, 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 28 RBIs, 38 walks to 36 strikeouts and eight stolen bases on 10 attempts.
Florentino earned DSL Mid-Season All-Star honors for his play, slashing .280;/450/.540 for an OPS of .990 at that point in the 2024 campaign.
Baseball America has Florentino at 98th overall amongst the best prospects in baseball. MLB Pipeline doesn't have Florentino in their top 100 prospects, but placed him at fifth overall in the Pirates system after their recent re-ranking.
There are only 10 games remaining for Bradenton this season, unless they make the playoffs, and Florentino will look to make the most of that time before the 2025 campaign concludes.
