Why This Pirates Top Prospect Isn't Close — And Why That's Okay

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are filled with top prospects in their farm system, but not every player is ready for the major leagues.

The Pirates have one of the best prospects in baseball in outfielder Edward Florentino, who shot up prospect rankings this offseason and most people had no idea who he was before 2025.

Florentino showed everything that the Pirates want in a future star hitter, plus his work defensively and on the base paths are bonuses for the teenager.

He's still got a long way to go before playing for the Pirates officially, but Florentino is one of the best players for the future in the sport.

Why It's Okay that Florentino Isn't Ready for the Major Leagues

The Pirates signed Florentino for $395,000 in January 2024 in the International Signing Period and after a solid showing with the Dominican Summer League (DSL) Pirates Gold Team, he spent all of 2025 in the United States.

While he is the same age as star shortstop Konnor Griffin, the top consensus prospect in baseball, Florentino isn't in the same discussions when it comes to when they'll make their major league debut.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) turns a double play against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Griffin is a non-roster invitee and currently dominating for the Pirates in the Grapefruit League with a chance to make the Opening Day roster, while Florentino still has probably two years to get a chance in the major leagues.

Florentino is still growing into his body and maturing into his game, while Griffin is doing the same, he's further along in his development and bypassed all the tests he had in the minor leagues in 2025, going from Single-A to Double-A.

It's impressive he could get even stronger, as he's already 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, but he's also really young, having just turned 19 years old back on Nov. 11.

The Pirates also need a shortstop more than a corner outfielder, which Baseball America named Florentino as the best prospect at the position

Griffin fits that role immediately, while the Pirates have better corner outfield options like Bryan Reynolds , Ryan O'Hearn , Jake Mangum and Jhostynxon García .

Florentino also would greatly benefit from having the pressure of of him and allowing him time to develop his swing, approach at the plate and defense as well.

Pirates fans should expect Florentino at High-A Greensboro to start the year then hopefully Double-A Altoona if he makes good progress. The 2028 season should see Florentino get a shot at the major leagues, barring major lapses in his development/injuries.

Why Florentino is a Top Talent

Florentino showed in his first full season in the United States in 2025 at just 18 years old that he has what is needed to excel at the major league level.

He can hit for contact, drive the ball for power, use his legs for extending hits into extra bases and has a penchant for stealing bases too, although, he should develop into more of a power hitter than speedster in the future.

Florentino has also kept his strikeout rate down and is a solid fielder too, meaning he can provide the Pirates with great defense in the outfield.

Batting Average On-Base % Slugging % OPS .290 .400 .548 .948

Hits Doubles HR RBI BB/K SB 84 23 16 59 49/78 35

He slashed .347/.442/.642 for an OPS of 1.084 in 29 games at Rookie-Level ball with the Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates, with 33 hits in 95 at-bats, six doubles, two triples, six home runs, 23 RBI, 16 walks to 22 strikeouts and six stolen bases on seven attempts.

Florentino continued that great play with Bradenton, slashing .262/.380/.503 for an OPS of .883, with 51 hits in 195 at-bats, 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 RBIs, 29 stolen bases on 34 attempts and 33 walks to 56 strikeouts.

He earned Florida State League Player of the Month honors for July as he slashed .301/.433/.663 for an OPS of 1.096 in 23 games, with 25 hits in 83 at-bats, six doubles, eight home runs, 23 RBI, 17 walks to 24 strikeouts and 16 stolen bases on 17 attempts.

His eight home runs and 23 RBI ranked as the most in both the Florida State League and in Single-A. He was also the only player in the FSL and one of three in Single-A with both at least 15 walks and 10 extra bases hits.

Baseball America ranks Florentino 28th overall, The Athletic has him at 42nd, MLB Pipeline has him at 50th, and ESPN ranks him 78th overall.

