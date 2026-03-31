Most Likely Pirates Prospects to Be Called Up This Year Ranked

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates boast a slew of talented prospects that have a chance to make their mark in the major leagues this season.

Baseball America named the Pirates as the best farm system in all of baseball, while ESPN has it at third and The Athletic ranked it fourth, with the franchise having some of the best youngsters in the sport.

The Pirates already have some of their best prospects in the major leagues to start 2026, with the likes of top 100 pitchers in right-hander Bubba Chandler and left-hander Hunter Barco , plus top 30 prospect utility player Nick Yorke.

Pittsburgh will certainly make roster moves in the near future and a few players could make their MLB debut sooner rather than later.

No. 1 SS Konnor Griffin

The question isn't if Konnor Griffin will make his MLB debut, it's when he'll join the Pirates this season.

He spent almost all of Major League Camp with the Pirates down in Spring Training and had some great moments, leading the team with four home runs, but also hit .171, which landed him at Triple-A Indianapolis.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) hits a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Griffin has gotten off to a great start at Triple-A, as he slashed .500/.615/.700 for an OPS of 1.315 in his first series against the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, with five hits in 10 at-bats, two doubles, three runs scored, an RBI, three walks to three strikeouts and two stolen bases.

He also had two doubles in his most recent game, one that almost went out for a home run and the other he tried to extend into a triple, but got tagged out.

Griffin may also benefit from the struggles of shortstop Jared Triolo, hitting .118 with two hits in 17 at-bats, and could earn a spot on the major league roster earlier rather than later, with a likely record- contract extension coming as well.

No. 2 OF Jhostynxon Garcia

The Pirates added outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 4, as a right-handed power bat that would push for an Opening Day spot.

Garcia didn't make the Opening Day roster, but he did serve as the Pirates best hitter in Spring Training.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jhostynxon Garcia (34) celebrates after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

He slashed .405/.463/.595 for an OPS of 1.058 in 17 games, leading the Pirates with 15 hits, ranking tied for second with both nine runs scored and three stolen bases and tied for third with two home runs .

Garcia will get every day at-bats and play in the outfield with Indianapolis, but the Pirates will monitor his performance, as he'll likely be the first outfielder up if there's an injury or other roster need.

The Pirates will also want his power, as he hit 20+ home runs in the minor leagues each of the past two seasons.

No. 3 C/1B Rafael Flores Jr.

The Pirates landed Rafael Flores Jr. in the David Bednar trade with the New York Yankees at last year's deadline, as someone who brought a right-handed power bat and experience at both catcher and first base.

Sep 17, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Rafael Flores (43) hits a double for his first major league hit in his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Flores spent time with the Pirates last season and played in seven games, with three hits in 15 at-bats, plus four starts at first base and one at catcher.

He didn't impress in Spring Training, with just two hits in 25 at-bats for a .080 batting average, and will need to produce at the plate down in Indianapolis.

The Pirates are relying on him and Endy Rodríguez as their next-in-line catchers, so he also has competition in Triple-A he must contend with as well.

No. 4 RHP Thomas Harrington

Harrington did not impress in his two stints with the Pirates last season, as he was put into difficult decisions and didn't come out better for it.

He allowed 15 earned runs over 8.2 innings pitched for a 15.58 ERA and then also struggled at Triple-A, with a 5.34 ERA over 20 starts, before a groin injury ended his 2025 campaign.

Apr 1, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Thomas Harrington (78) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Harrington had a great 2024 season, where he posted a 2.61 ERA over 21 starts, including a 3.33 ERA over eight starts at Triple-A.

What Harrington does best is use his pitch mix with six different options, including a four-seam fastball, changeup, slider and sinker, plus a cutter and a curveball.

He doesn't overpower hitters, but he's an intelligent pitcher and can outsmart them, keeping them guessing on what he'll throw next.

If Harrington can have a strong showing in Triple-A, he'll have a chance to make the Major League roster in 2026.

No. 5 RHP Brandan Bidois

Right-handed relief pitcher Brandan Bidois isn't on top prospects lists for the Pirates, but he could easily make his debut for them in 2026.

Bidois is coming off an incredible 2025 campaign, posting 8-0 record over 40 appearances across the four minor league levels, posting a 0.74 ERA over 61.0 innings pitched, 69 strikeouts to 27 walks, a .110 opposing batting average and a 0.80 WHIP.

He gained notoriety for not giving up a hit over 64 consecutive batters, which went over 18 innings and 11 relief appearances with both Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis from July 29 to Sept. 14.

The Pirates named Bidois the Kent Tekulve Reliever of the Year, honoring the best relief pitcher in their minor league system, which ended up an easy decision.

Bidois mostly relies on his four-seam fastball and changeup, but also can pull out a changeup or a curveball.

The Australian turns 25 years old in June and if he can have some success in Triple-A, the Pirates could easily add him as a bullpen piece, especially since he's already on the 40-man roster.

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