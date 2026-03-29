Pirates Major Pipeline: Prospect Updates and Movements Toward the Majors

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates began their season this weekend, but they weren't the only team within the franchise that did.

The Indianapolis Indians, the Pirates Triple-A affiliate, also began their season, as they host the St. Paul Saints, the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, at Victory Field, March 27-29.

Pittsburgh has many of their best prospects at Triple-A and a few that are aiming for a spot on the major league roster in the 2026 campaign.

A few of them stood out in the first two games vs. St. Paul and what that might mean for their timeline for their MLB callup.

Konnor Griffin Showing Off Tools Early

Pirates fans were somewhat dismayed that Konnor Griffin didn't make the Opening Day Roster and his play the first two days surely won't make things any easier for them.

Griffin has started at shortstop and ledoff the first two games, which has seen him hit three times in six at-bats, driving in a run and scoring three runs himself.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) hits a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

He has also stolen two bases, one in each game, and walked three times to two strikeouts, a cruical part of his game. Griffin only walked twice in Spring Training and struck out 13 times and he already has more walks in just two Triple-A contests.

Griffin will be pushing for a spot on the Pirates roster in the near future, but if he can make contact, continue getting on base and draw walks, that will keep giving him a great chance to finally break through.

A Bit of a Struggle for Jhostynxon Garcia

Jhostynxon Garcia was the best hitter for the Pirates in Spring Training, where he slashed .405/.463/.595 for an OPS of 1.058 in 17 games. He also led the Pirates with 15 hits ranked tied for second with three stolen bases and nine runs scored and tied for third with two home runs .

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jhostynxon Garcia (34) celebrates after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Garcia hasn't had quite the same success in the first two games of the Triple-A season, with just one hit in eight at-bats and one walk to four strikeouts.

It's not how Garcia wanted to start his time in Triple-A at all, but he also has the chance to rectify his mistakes and get back to the right-handed power bat that Pirates saw down in Florida over the past month and a half.

Garcia won't make the major league roster immediately, but with better play and an injury, he'll get his shot with the Pirates sometime soon.

Termarr Johnson Also Having Growing Pains

The Pirates have a great prospect middle infield partnership in Triple-A with Griffin and second baseman Termarr Johnson.

Griffin, the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, and Johnson, the fourth overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, both had that connection with Double-A Altoona at the end of 2025 and now will have it to start this season too.

Feb 18, 2025; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Termarr Johnson (81) poses for a photo during media day at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Johnson hasn't hit well so far, just one double in eight at-bats, but he has also only struck out once and has made some decent contact.

He had a solid Spring Training, slashing .368/.500/.526 for an OPS of 1.026 in 12 games, but Triple-A will come a bit more challenging for him.

Johnson finished well with Altoona in 2025 and ended up slashing .272/.363/.382 for an OPS of .745, with improved hitting against left-handed pitchers, important for a left-handed batter.

He likely won't make his MLB debut in 2026, but he should get the chance to do so in 2027.

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