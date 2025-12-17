Pirates' Mitch Keller Trade Market Outlook After Winter Meetings

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller is one player that has dominated rumors on whether he'll go out in a trade this offseason or not.

Keller is a veteran thrower with years of consistency and a lack of injury history, but no major move has happened for him, despite the Pirates reportedly making him available in trades.

Other moves have happened this offseason, before and after the Winter Meetings, that have impacted the trade market for starting pitching.

Keller could still go this offseason, but those moves, and also lack of moves yet on some options, have changed how teams see him going forward.

Mitch Keller's Trade Market After the Winter Meetings

Alex Stumpf, the Pirates beat writer for MLB.com , attended the Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla. last week and wrote about Keller's trade market.

He looked at the five-player trade the Pirates made with the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 4, where they sent right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and landed top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García .

Worcester center fielder Jhostynxon Garcia hits a three-run double in the sixth inning against Lehigh Valley at Polar Park July 29. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stumpf said that even though they've made this move, they're still willing to move a starting pitcher for the right return.

When it comes to Keller, Stumpf isn't so sure the Pirates will get back what they would desire from him in a trade, which is a every day hitter who fills an important role in the lineup.

"Speaking of Keller’s trade market, I don’t know if he would bring back a big, proven bat," Stumpf wrote. "Chatting with league sources in Orlando, the vibe was that Keller was viewed closer to a back-end starter rather than a front-end guy. Perhaps his market won’t be as robust as some expected."

Offseason Moves Involving Starting Pitching

The Red Sox traded for St. Louis Cardinals right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray on Nov. 25, sending two right-handed pitchers in Richard Fiits and Brandon Clarke, plus cash.

Gray makes $41 million next season, with the Cardinals sending $20 million to the Red Sox to take on his salary.

The Toronto Blue Jays signed two free agent right-handed starting pitchers in Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract and former Pirate Cody Ponce to a three-year, $30 millon deal.

Sep 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Cody Ponce (44) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A few other starting pitcher moves included Merril Kelly going back to the Arizona Diamondbacks on a two-year, $40 million contract and Adrian Houser signing for the San Francisco Giants for two years, $22 million.

Keller Finds Himself Among Other Top Options

Keller isn't the only pitcher that is still available this offseason, with many top free agents still options for MLB teams.

The likes of top left-handers in Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez will command significant contracts and are the best options.

Pitchers like Michael King and Zac Gallen have shown their strengths in the past and will get good deals themselves, while the over 40-year olds in Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander are looking for their final stop before they end their baseball career.

Some other intriguing starting pitchers include Japanese star Tatsuya Imai, Chris Bassitt, Lucas Giolito, Zack Littell and Tyler Mahle.

What This All Means for Mitch Keller and the Pirates

The Pirates desperately want to improve their offense, which ranked amongst the worst hitting lineups in baseball last season.

Free agency hasn't worked out for them so far, missing out on the likes of Kyle Schwarber , Jorge Polanco , Pete Alonso and Josh Naylor .

Trades are likely the way to go and as Stumpf noted, they are willing to part ways with some of their great young, starting pitching.

Keller still has a little more than $55 million left on his contract over the next three seasons and the Pirates would want to move him if they can land a top-tier free agent, or multiple bats.

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates still don't have to move Keller this offseason and can do so sometime in 2026, if they don't get an adequate return, which is looking more likely.

There aren't many pitchers like Keller that the Pirates could afford, even at $16.9 million, with 17 quality starts in 2025 and a reliable, strong arm that they can utilize throughout the entire season.

Keller isn't 100% staying now, but it shouldn't come as a shock if he's pitching for the Pirates next season.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!