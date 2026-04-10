Pirates Announce Starting Pitchers for Cubs Series

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates just finished their first homestand and will head back out for a weekend road series vs. the Chicago Cubs, one that has real importance early on in 2026.

The Pirates have their three starting pitchers that should take the mound vs. the Cubs at Wrigley Field this weekend, with Carmen Mlodzinski throwing in the series opener on April 10, Braxton Ashcraft competing on April 11 and then Bubba Chandler pitching in the series finale on April 12.

Pittsburgh will have their No. 3 through No. 5 pitchers in the rotation for this series, as Paul Skenes and Mitch Keller, the No. 1 and No. 2 starting pitchers, threw the past two games at PNC Park against the San Diego Padres.

Both Skenes and Keller should start the first two games of the following series vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park.

Overview of Pirates Pitchers Facing the Cubs

All three of these pitchers will make their third starts of the season and have generally thrown well to start off.

Mlodzinski, still transitioning from reliever to starter, has thrown 4.1 innings and 4.2 innings each in both of his first two starts, giving up two runs on each ocassion. He also threw 84 pitches in that first start and then 85 pitches in his second start, keeping him at a reasonable.

Apr 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

One of the best things Mlodzinski has done is get strikeouts, with 13 of them over nine innings for a 13.00 K/9, which included striking out the top three in the batting order twice vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 29.

Mlodzinski must keep his hits down, 11 hits allowed so far, but it's been a decent showing for him in the rotation so far.

Ashcraft has been excellent for the Pirates this season, with back-to-back six inning outings and three earned runs allowed for a 2.25 ERA, a .195 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.00 WHIP.

He allowed just one run over six innings in his most recent start, an 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles in the series finale at PNC Park on April 5, and two runs in his first start vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball park on March 30, ending in a 2-0 loss.

Ashcraft faced the Cubs three times prior in 2025, including twice at Wrigley Field, giving up one earned run over seven innings pitched there.

Chandler is coming off of a frustrating start vs. the Padres on April 6, where he ended up allowing three earned runs over 4.1 innings pitched in the 5-0 defeat.

The former star pitching prospect has had issue locating his pitches, with 10 walks over 8.2 innings pitched, including four walks vs. the Padres and six walks in his first start of the season vs. the Reds on March 31.

It's a big change for Chandler, who only walked four batters over 31 innings in 2025, who is having serious command problems to start off.

Chandler could easily bounce back and show why he's such a highly touted pitcher, with his 100 mph fastball and his great offspeed pitches in his changeup and slider.

This also marks the first appearance for Chandler against the Cubs, the last National League Central team he hadn't faced in his MLB career.

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