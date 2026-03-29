Pirates Win First Game of Season, Avoiding Mets Sweep

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates needed something to go their way this season and they finally got it in, thanks to some strong pitching and defensive plays.

The Pirates outlasted the Mets in 10 innings, 4-3 in the series finale at Citi Field, giving them their first win in 2026 and also road win too.

Pittsburgh's bullpen gave up just one run over the final 5.2 innings of the game and would end up keeping a struggling offense in it to get the victory late on.

The Pirates now have a tough road series vs. the Cincinnati Reds, but getting their first win of the season will play a big role in continuing that against their divisional rival.

Carmen Mlodzinski Makes Strong Start for Pirates

Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski earned the final spot in the starting rotation for the Pirates, marking the second season he did so.

Mlodzinski wanted to have a better outing that he did in last season's debut, and pitched quite well vs. the Mets.

He would give up six hits and two earned runs, but also struck out a career-high eight batters, as he kept it. tie game following his departure after 4.1 innings and 85 pitches.

Mlodzinski relied mostly on his four-seasm fastball, but also worked in his sinker, splitter and curveball to good effect, earning most of his strikeouts that way.

Pitch Usage Average Velocity Four-Seam Fastball 32/85 (38%) 94.4 mph Sinker 18/85 (21%) 93.8 mph Splitter 17/85 (20%) 84.5 mph Curveball 15/85 (18%) 83.1 mph Slider 3/85 (4%) 90.4 mph

He gave up his first run on a sacrifice fly from Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. in the bottom of the second inning and then on a single from left fielder Juan Soto in the bottom of the fifth inning, which scored shortstop Francisco Lindor, which eventually ended his outing.

Mlodzinski would strikeout the side in the bottom of the first inning and the third inning, doing so vs. Lindor, Soto and third baseman Bo Bichette both times.

Mar 29, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He will get more chances to start going forward and this outing shows he's a changed pitcher from the beginning of 2025.

Pirates Offense Struggles After Early Runs

The Pirates took an early lead in the first inning, as center fielder Oneil Cruz and second baseman Brandon Lowe walked and then right fielder Ryan O'Hearn singled to opposite field, scoring Cruz for a 1-0 advantage.

Lowe gave the Pirates the lead back in the top of the third inning with a solo home run off of Mets rookie right-handed starting pitcher Nolan McLean, taking a fastball in the high part of the strike zone and putting it over the right center field wall, giving them a 2-1 lead.

The Pirates then missed numerous opportunities to add onto their lead and give them the lead later on.

O'Hearn singled and shortstop Jared Triolo got hit by a pitch after the Lowe home run, but first baseman Spencer Horwitz struck out to end that chance.

Lowe hit a one-out double in the top of the fifth inning, but designated hitter Bryan Reynolds and O'Hearn struck out back-to-back.

Cruz made it to second base on a single and a pickoff attempt that went awry with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, but Lowe would ground out.

Triolo and pinch-hitter Nick Yorke had back-to-back walks with two outs in the top of the eighth inning, but third baseman Nick Gonzales grounded out.

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Yorke (38) hits a sacrifice to score Horwitz from from third base in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. The Reds won, 2-1. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Davis led off the top of the ninth inning with a walk and then made it to second base on a sacrifice bunt from left fielder Jake Mangum .

Cruz struck out and Lowe walked to put two runners on, but Reynolds grounded out to end yet another scoring chance.

The Pirates were 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position through nine innings and left 10 players on base.

Pirates Bullpen Comes in After Mlodzinski

Right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramírez took over from Mlodzinski in the bottom of the fifth inning and got Bichette to ground out and then struck out first baseman Jorge Polanco to end the frame.

Ramírez would walk Robert to start the bottom of the sixth inning, but catcher Henry Davis threw him out trying to steal. He then posted a strikeout and fly out to end the inning.

It's a strong start to 2026 for Ramírez, who threw 2.1 scoreless innings of relief, after starting pitcher Paul Skenes didn't make it out of the first inning on Opening Day on March 26.

Mar 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez (49) follows through on a pitch against the New York Mets during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Left-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery came on for the Pirates in the bottom of the seventh inning and after striking out right fielder Carson Benge, he gave up back-to-back singles to catcher Luis Torrens and Lindor.

Montgomery threw a wild pitch that moved both runners into scoring position, but worked out of his conundrum, striking out Soto and Bichette back-to-back.

Right-handed relief pitcher Isaac Mattson had a good comeback after a tough outing on Opening Day, with two strikeouts and a fly out to keep it level heading into the ninth inning.

Fellow right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana also made quick work of the Mets in the bottom of the ninth inning to get the game into extras.

Pirates and Mets Go to Extra Innings

O'Hearn kept up his great day at the plate with an RBI-single to leadoff the top of the 10th inning, scoring Reynolds to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead.

Triolo grounded into a double play, but Yorke and Gonzales had back-to-back walks and then Davis hit a single, scoring Yorke to double the Pirates' lead at 4-2.

Right-handed pitcher José Urquidy came in for his season debut and walked Lindor then gave up a double to Soto.

Mar 9, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees in the third inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Francisco Alvarez scored, but Cruz got it to Triolo, who then threw it to Davis who would tag Lindor out at the plate to keep the Pirates up 4-3.

Urquidy got Bichette to ground out, moving Soto to third base, and Polanco hit a deep ball, but Billy Cook made the catch in right field to give the Pirates the victory.

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