Pirates Could Make Big Move for White Sox Slugger

The Pittsburgh Pirates, who are rolling at the moment, could have another chance to acquire a power-hitting corner infielder they didn't sign in free agency this past offseason.

While running through potential change-of-scenery candidates, FanGraphs' Christopher Kline listed the Pirates as the landing spot for Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox.

"Pittsburgh has the arms to win the NL Central and a lineup that is gradually becoming a real force with Konnor Griffin, Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn in the mix," Kline wrote. "The Pirates shouldn't balk at the opportunity to add another young slugger if the opportunity arises, however. Murakami fits their budget and it's easy enough to plug him into the DH spot in place of a struggling Marcell Ozuna, if it comes to that."

Apr 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Is Murakami a Realistic Target for the Pirates?

After homering in the first three games of his MLB career, Murakami has struggled mightily ever since.

In April, he has gone 4-for-36 with a .111/.313/.278 slash line and two homers while striking out 15 times.

Murakami, whose deal is worth $34 million over two years, was a star in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball before being posted by the Tokyo Yakult Swallows this past offseason and signing with the White Sox.

Though he's struck out at a 33.8 percent rate, his 20.0 percent barrel rate and 53.3 percent hard-hit rate showcase why he's such an intriguing player due to his raw power.

The Pirates reportedly had interest in Murakami, though they evidently didn't make a strong enough push to bring him in.

Murakami, who played a lot of third base in the NPB, has been limited to first base and designated hitter duties thus far in the majors, which doesn't come as a surprise considering some of the concerns about his ability to hold up at the hot corner.

Pittsburgh doesn't necessarily need first base help since Ryan O'Hearn has split his time there while also patrolling right field, and Spencer Horwitz is also a decent enough option despite his relatively slow start to the year.

Where the Pirates could be in the market for an upgrade, though, is at designated hitter. The club signed Marcell Ozuna to a one-year deal worth $12 million for that role, but he's been one of the worst hitters in the league so far with a .320 OPS in 52 plate appearances.

It's not like Murakami's numbers are sparkling either, but at least he's shown off his power with impressive batted ball data and plate discipline.

Pittsburgh is unlikely to make a splash-type move until the trade deadline, which is on August 3, draws closer. That doesn't mean they can't put out feelers, however, and the White Sox, at 6-11, are primed to be sellers once again.

The fact that Murakami is only under contract through the 2027 season works in the Pirates' favor as well, even if his $17 million price tag could complicate matters for the team.

Pittsburgh already has a ton of left-handed power on its roster with the likes of O'Hearn, Oneil Cruz and Ryan O'Hearn, but adding Murakami to its lineup would instantly make it that more imposing to opposing pitching staffs.

It remains to be seen if the White Sox would entertain any offers for Murakami, but if he does come available, the Pirates should pounce on the opportunity to land him.

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