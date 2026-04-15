Pirates Infield Prospect Comes Off Injured List

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will want their prospects all competing in the minor leagues and they are getting back one of their top infielders for the first time in 2026.

The Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pirates, activated infielder Jack Brannigan of the 7-day injured list on April 14, following his time after a couple of rehab assignments.

Brannigan took a batted ball to the face back in Spring Training against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. on Feb. 22, which he immediately started bleeding profusely from the nose afterwards and departed from the game.

He ended up sustaining cartilage damage and wouldn't play the rest of Spring Training, as the Pirates optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis on March 8 and then to Altoona on March 24.

Brannigan spent time with both Single-A Bradenton and High-A Greensboro on both of his rehab assignments, slashing .286/.348/.571 for an OPS of .919 over six games.

He played four games for Greensboro, where he had five hits in 14 at-bats and two solo home runs.

What the Pirates Will Want From Brannigan

Brannigan made the Pirates' 40-man roster at the end of the 2025 season, as the Pirates moved to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft.

Mar 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jack Brannigan (83) runs thes base afterhitting a home run during the third inning against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

He gives the Pirates a left-side of the infield option, spending most of his professional career at both third base and shortstop, and is strong defensively, with a great arm and good range for both positions.

Brannigan hasn't had the success at the plate the Pirates would've hoped after taking him in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Michigan State, with a 27% strikeout rate, but has had decent power, when healthy.

He also struggled hitting at Double-A last season, slashing .225/.329/.358 for an OPS of .687, with just 25 walks to 62 strikeouts.

Length Injury History for Brannigan

The one thing the Pirates will want most from Brannigan is to just stay on the field and have a healthy season, as he's not played more than 87 games in a season in his professional career.

Brannigan only played 59 games for Altoona last season after suffering a torn labrum , that required right shoulder labrum repair surgery. He went on the 7-day injured list on June 14 and then the full season injured list on July 21.

He missed August 2024 with injury and also a month during the 2023 season, which he played 77 games in.

If Brannigan can stay healhty, he'll give himself a good chance to truly show the Pirates why they took him high in that 2022 draft and that he has what it takes to make the major leagues.

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