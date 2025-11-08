Pirates Rookie Has Top 40 Career Value
PITTSBURGH —The Pittsburgh Pirates have a great number of young players, including one rookie, who has what it takes for a good career with the franchise.
Jim Callis of MLB.com ranked their top 40 rookies with the best career value and had Pirates right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft at 40th.
Players that made the list had to have "graduated" from the top prospect list. This includes players that go over 130 at-bats, 50.0 innings pitched, or 45 days of active service time.
Braxton Ashcraft and his 2025 Season
Ashcraft joined the Pirates for the first time on May 26 and made his MLB debut that same day vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, throwing three scoreless innings in the defeat.
He started 69 of 71 games in the minor leagues, but began his time with the Pirates out of the bullpen, which saw him have great results.
Ashcraft had a 1.54 ERA in his first seven bullpen appearances and got his first MLB start vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 23, where he threw three scoreless innings.
He stayed in the bullpen until early August, when he made five straight starts and seven starts in his final nine appearances, as the Pirates coaching staff gave him more opportunities to go longer than he did previously.
Ashcraft finished with a 4-4 record over 26 appearances and eight starts, a 2.71 ERA over 69.2 innings pitched, 71 strikeouts to 24 walks, a .239 opposing batting average and a 1.25 WHIP.
He had a 2.16 ERA over 33.1 innings pitched as a starting pitcher and a 3.22 ERA over 36.1 innings pitched as a reliever.
Why the Pirates Split Ashcraft Between Bullpen and Starting Pitcher
Much of the planning for Ashcraft dealt with his previous injuries, that forced him out for long periods of time away from baseball, after the Pirates took Ashcraft with the 51st overall pick in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Robinson High School in Waco, Texas.
Ashcraft underwent a latarjet procedure on his right shoulder in 2019, which involves a bone graft and tendon transfer, keeping him from pitching only two months with the West Virginia Black Bears in the New York-Penn League.
He suffered a torn meniscus after knee problems in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the minor league season.
Ashcraft made 10 starts with High-A Greensboro in 2021, before undergoing Tommy John surgery, ending his season in late July and keeping him out through all of 2022.
He finally progressed back and made it up through to Triple-A Indianapolis in 2024. He also made 10 starts and threw 48.1 innings pitched before joining the Pirates in late May.
His 118.0 innings pitched between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh was by far the most he's pitched, after his previous-high of 73.0 innings pitched in 2024.
What the Pirates Need from Ashcraft in 2026
Ashcraft will head into his first full season in 2026 and it will serve as a crucial one for the 26-year old.
He will compete for a spot in the starting rotation, which will feature Paul Skenes and most likely Mitch Keller, but also the likes of Johan Oviedo, Bubba Chandler and Mike Burrows fighting for a place.
Rookie left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco is also in the mix and so too is Jared Jones, who should return mid-season from his internal brace surgery. `
Ashcraft must use this second season as one where he finds his role on the team, either as that starting pitcher, a middle reliever or even as a high-leverage type of pitcher.
He possesses a strong arsenal of pitches with his slider, four-seam fastball, curveball, sinker and changeup, but there is always room for improvement.
Hitters thrived off his four-seam fastball, with a .323 batting average, and also against his changeup, with a .444 batting average, which he threw much less.
Ashcraft had great success with his slider, .225 batting average and a 32.4% whiff rate, and even better with his curveball, .122 batting average and a 36.6% whiff rate. His sinker also had success, with a .237 batting average, which might serve as a better option than his four-seam.
There is a lot of hope and excitement around Ashcraft from management, players and Pirates fans alike and they would love for him to have the success he aims for in Pittsburgh going forward.
