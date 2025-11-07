Pirates Add Pitching Prospect to 40-Man Roster
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates committed to keeping around a pitching prospect, giving him a chance to potentially make the MLB roster next season.
The Pirates announced that they selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Ryan Harbin, placing him on their 40-man roster.
Why Did the Pirates Make This Move?
Harbin was set to become a minor league free agent, as he has spent six seasons with the Pirates, which is the maximum amount of renewal years that a Uniform Player Contract has.
The Pirates also would've likely done this before the tender deadline on Nov. 21, which would protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, giving other teams a chance to add him to their 40-man roster.
Ryan Harbin and his History with the Pirates
The Pirates took Harbin out of Bartow High School in Bartow, Fla. with the 514th overall pick in the 19th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
Harbin pitched at rookie-level ball in 2019, 2021 and most of 2022, before finally starting 2023 with Single-A Bradenton.
He dominated at Bradenton, with a 0.83 ERA over 21 outings and 32.2 innings pitched, 44 strikeouts to 15 walks, a .167 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP, which earned him a promotion to High-A Greensboro.
Harbin struggled a bit at Greensboro, with a 6.65 ERA over 14 relief appearances over 21.2 innings pitched, 24 strikeouts to 14 walks, a .294 opposing batting average and a 1.80 WHIP.
He finished that season with a 3.15 ERA over 54.1 innings pitched, earning him MiLB All-Star honors for the Pirates
Harbin dealt with injury issues early on in 2024, not making his Greensboro debut until May 24. He finished with a 5.40 ERA over 38.1 innings pitched in 28 relief appearances for Greensboro that season, with 55 strikeouts to 24 walks, a .238 opposing batting average and a 1.51 WHIP.
Harbin Has Strong Showing in 2025
He finally figured out High-A batters in 2025, dominating for Greensboro early on with a 2-2 record in 22 bullpen outings, a 2.37 ERA over 30.1 innings pitched, 46 strikeouts to 23 walks, a .173 opposing batting average and a 1.35 WHIP.
His performances earned him promotion to Double-A Altoona on June 24, where he continued his solid pitching. He had a 3.66 ERA over 14 outings and 19.2 innings pitched, 31 strikeouts to seven walks, a .227 opposing batting average and a 1.22 WHIP.
He then earned his second promotion in 2025 to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 12, where he finished off the campaign.
Harbin had two bad outings with Indianapolis, giving up six earned runs in back-to-back appearances on the road vs. the Columbus Clippers on Sept. 6 and at home vs. the Iowa Cubs on Sept. 9.
He finished with a 11.48 ERA over 14 outings and 13.1 innings pitched, 16 walks to 15 strikeouts, a .351 opposing batting average and a 2.70 WHIP.
Harbin completed his 2025 season with a career-high 50 outings and 63.1 innings pitched, a 4.69 ERA, 92 strikeouts to 46 walks, a .233 opposing batting average and a 1.59 WHIP.
What the Pirates Get in Harbin
The Pirates placing Harbin on their 40-man roster means that they see him as a potential option for their bullpen in 2026.
Harbin mostly throws two pitches in the sinker and a slider. Some people confuse his sinker for a fastball, but there is too much movement for that to be the truth.
Both of his pitches have great movement, but his slider is what separates him from his peers, with a incredible break that baffles hitters.
The Pirates will want to see better control from Harbin, who had a 6.54 BB/9 rate, or walks committed per nine innings, but his 10.13 K/9, or strikeouts over nine innings, is promising.
The 40-Man Roster for the Pirates Currently
The Pirates now have one opening spot on the 40-man roster, after the addition of Harbin and several other moves, which included five players placed on waivers and five players brought reinstated from the 60-day injured list.
They have tough decisions on who they add to their 40-man roster, especially ahead of the Rule 5 Draft, but one name to consider is Esmerlyn Valdez, who dominated at Greensboro and Altoona and is doing the same in the Arizona Fall League.
