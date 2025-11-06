Pirates Designate Pitcher Duo for Assignment
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a slew of roster moves, including placing two pitchers on waivers.
The Pirates announced that they designated both right-handed relief pitchers in Dugan Darnell and Michael Darrell-Hicks for assignment. They did this after they reinstated Darnell to the 40-man roster from the 60-day injured list.
Why Are the Pirates Reinstating Players From the 60-day Injured List?
The Pirates, like all other MLB teams, had to place all their players from the 60-day injured list onto the 40-man roster by Nov. 6, the deadline doing so.
Players on the 60-day injured list normally don't count towards the 40-man roster in season, but once free agency starts, they have to get put back on the 40-man roster.
The Pirates had 43 players on their 40-man roster before this deadline, as they had five players on the 60-day injured list in Darnell, right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones, outfielder Ronny Simon, infielder Enmanuel Valdez and catcher/first baseman Endy Rodríguez.
Pittsburgh made three cuts ahead of this deadline to get down to the 40-man roster, placing outfielder Ji Hwan Bae, infielder Liover Peguero and right-handed pitcher Jack Little on waivers.
The Pirates also announced that the New York Mets claimed Bae and the Detroit Tigers claimed Little off of waivers, while Peguero cleared waivers and they outrighted him to Triple-A Indianapolis.
Darrell-Hicks and Darnell's Tenure With the Pirates
The Pirates claimed Darrell-Hicks off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on June 13 and assigned him to Indianapolis.
Darrell-Hicks made two appearances at Triple-A before the Pirates recalled him on June 24.
He made one appearance for the Pirates in their 9-3 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 24. He pitched two innings, allowing no hits, walks nor runs and striking out two batters.
Darrell-Hicks did throw a wild pitch that scored a run for the Brewers, but that baserunner came under left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney.
The Pirates optioned Darrell-Hicks back to Indianapolis on June 26, as they signed left-handed pitcher Génesis Cabrera to a one-year, major league contract.
Darrell-Hicks spent the rest of the season at Triple-A, before going on the 7-day injured list on Aug. 14 and not pitching after that. He finished with a 9.00 ERA over 14.0 innings pitched during this stint, with a .381 opposing batting average.
The Pirates claimed Darnell off of waivers from the Colorado Rockies on Oct. 31 and then transferred him to the 60-day injured list.
Darnell had hip surgery in September, after taking a line drive off his hip from Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Alex Call on Aug. 21, which landed him on the injured list and ended his season.
What Happens to These Pitchers Now?
Both Darrell-Hicks and Darnell are now available for the other 29 MLB teams to claim off of waivers and place on their 40-man roster.
If the pitching duo clears waivers, the Pirates will outright them to Indianapolis, like they did with Peguero, and then they'll most likely elect free agency.
The Pirates can sign them again afterwards, but both Darrell-Hicks and Darnell will have other opportunities they can pursue as well.
