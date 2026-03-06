Pirates' Don Kelly Addresses Addition of Tyler Callihan

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a surprising addition during Spring Training, giving manager Don Kelly an extra option.

The Pirates traded right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas to the Cincinnati Reds for utility prospect Tyler Callihan on March 4, their first trade during Spring Training.

Callihan gives Kelly someone that can feature at numerous positions and the Pirates manager is happy to get to see what he brings on an every day basis, especially following his season-ending injury when he broke his forearm making a collision with the left field wall in foul territory last May.

"Versatile left-handed bat that can swing it and can play all over," Kelly said in a video from DK Pittsburgh Sports . "We're gonna see him in multiple positions. Excited to get him into camp. He dealt with a injury last year and just really excited he's healthy and ready to role."

What the Pirates Get in Callihan

Callihan has played numerous positions throughout his time in the minor leagues, making himself a utility option for the Pirates if they need that.

He's featured mostly in the infield, but also at both corner infield spots and in left field too, where he broke his forearm, which provides depth for the Pirates at that spot.

Position Starts (Appearances) Second Base 262 (270) Third Base 61 (62) Designated Hitter 30 (30) Left Field 22 (25) First Base 13 (18)

Jared Triolo , a Gold Glove Award winner as a utility man, will most likely serve as the every day starting third baseman, so there's opportunities elsewhere for players to get that orle.

Sep 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo (19) throws to first to get Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (not pictured) out in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Nick Yorke is a Pirates prospect that has performed well in Spring Training and played numerous roles so far, which could put him in competition with Callihan.

Callihan should get many opportunities to show his defense, especially since he's healthy now.

Kelly said that they would try to have Callihan feature at third base, but also at other positions too.

"Yeah we'll get him over there, but second base, third base, left fielder, mix them up and add a left-handed bat there," Kelly said.

What Callihan Brings on Offense

Callihan isn't really a power bat, with just 37 home runs in his six minor league seasons, but he does have some interesting advanced stats that make him a solid addition to the lineup if the Pirates need him.

He had a strong wOBA (Weight On-Base Average) of .400 at Triple-A Louisville in 2025, plus a high PullAir% of 24.6%, which measures the percentage of hits that go to the pull-side and aren't ground balls.

May 3, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tyler Callihan (32) hits a RBI single in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

PNC Park is good for left-handed power bats because right field is closer, even with the 21 foot high wall in honor of Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.

The Pirates went and added left-handed power bats this offseason, signing free agent Ryan O'Hearn and traded for Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe , so making another left-handed bat in Callihan makes sense.

Callihan has been a solid hitter during his minor league career, slashing .262/.332/.417 for an OPS of .749 in 396 games, which bodes well for him adjusting to major league pitching.

His time at Triple-A has been even better, slashing .311/.432/.553 for an OPS of .985 over 28 games the past two seasons.

