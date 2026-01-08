Pirates Officially Sign Ryan O'Hearn

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finally made their most important free agent signing official this offseason.

The Pirates announced that they officially signed Ryan O'Hearn to the roster in a press release. The deal is reportedly worth two-years, $29 million, with $1 million in incentives based on plate appearances.

First reports of O'Hearn signing with the Pirates came on Dec. 23, making this 16 days later than previously expected. The holidays, plus O'Hearn and his wife Hannah having their first child , likely played a role in the official announcement taking as long as it did.

O'Hearn joining the Pirates is important for their construction of a better lineup, as they try and contend for the postseason in 2026.

Importance of O'Hearn's Signing with the Pirates

The Pirates signing O'Hearn isn't just a big deal for their lineup, but shows a commitment they haven't made in a long-time.

This signing is their first multi-year free agent signing since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova on a three-year, $27 million deal on Dec. 27, 2016. It is also their first free agent position player multi-year signing since John Jaso on a two-year, $8 million deal on Dec. 23, 2015, a decade prior.

O'Hearn's contract is also the second largest free agent signing for the Pirates in their history. Only left-handed starting pitcher Francisco Liriano re-signing for three years, $39 million on Dec. 9, 2014 was higher.

It is the highest AAV for any free agent signing in Pirates history, eclipsing the previous high of Liriano at $13 million.

O'Hearn's contract also represents the second highest AAV for any Pirates contract, with only right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller having a higher AAV at $15.4 million, on his five-year, $77 million extension he signed on Feb. 22, 2024.

What the Pirates Get from O'Hearn

O'Hearn isn't a generational hitter, but his .437 slugging percentage and .803 OPS were both, by far, better than any hitter the Pirates had in 2025.

He is also a versatile player, able to play both corner spots in the outfield, first base and designated hitter.

The Pirates could put O'Hearn in their vacant designated hitter spot for 2026, as the future of Andrew McCutchen with the franchise is unknown.

O'Hearn isn't necessarily the greatest fielder, but his ability to fill in for Bryan Reynolds in right field and give the Pirates some extra depth at left field, a position of great need, and also a backup to Spencer Horwitz at first base, is something the Pirates should consider.

The Pirates need a left fielder for next season, where O'Hearn could play at times, along with recent trade acquisitions in Jake Mangum and Jhostynxon García . It's more likely he'll serve as the designated hitter for the Pirates and play first base at times.

He is also a left-handed batter, like Horwitz, but unlike the Pirates first baseman, O'Hearn can hit left-handed pitchers, slashing .278/.358/.474 for an OPS of .832 in 97 at-bats vs. southpaws last season.

O'Hearn has also performed better since the Kansas City Royals traded him to the Baltimore Orioles ahead of the 2023 season, where he broke out as an All-Star.

Year Batting Average On-Base Percentage Slugging Percentage OPS 2023 .289 .322 .480 .802 2024 .264 .334 .427 .761 2025 .281 .366 .437 .803

Year Hits Doubles Home Runs RBI 2023 100 22 14 60 2024 117 21 15 59 2025 133 21 17 63

The Pirates, who hit the least home runs in baseball last season at 117, could use some solid power from O'Hearn next season.

