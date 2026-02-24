What Pirates' Nick Yorke Spring Usage Says About His 2026 Role

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a lot of infield options for 2026 and one of them is prospect Nick Yorke.

Yorke can feature in multiple roles across the infield and even in both corner outfield spots if needed, giving the Pirates a utility player that they can put where needed, which they've done so far in Spring Training.

Spring Training has seen the Pirates put Yorke at three different positions through the first five games, all coming in the infield.

Yorke started at second base vs. the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota in the Grapefruit League Opener on Feb. 21, at first base against the Tampa Bay Rays in the home opener at LECOM Park in Bradenton on Feb. 22 and third base against the Boston Red Sox at Jet Blue Park at Fenway Park South in Fort Myers in Feb. 24.

Expect the Pirates to keep moving Yorke around throughout the infield and giving him chances to show he belongs on the major league roster.

Where Nick Yorke Will Likely Feature for the Pirates in 2026

Yorke will aim for a spot on the Opening Day roster for the Pirates and the best thing he can do to ensure that is perform defensively at every spot he's put in.

Nick Yorke Fielding Breakdown

Position MLB (Games/Starts) Minors (Games/Starts) Second Base 21/19 384/378 First Base 6/4 5/5 Right Field 6/5 24/24 Third Base 2/1 2/2 Left Field 1/1 36/32 Designated Hitter None 53/53 Shortstop None 7/7 Center Field None 7/7

It's likely that he could serve as the backup third base option behind Jared Triolo , the projected starter at the position for the Pirates. Yorke making a start there vs. the Red Sox shows that he has a chance of playing that role early on in 2026.

The Pirates lack serious depth behind Triolo, aside from Enmanuel Valdez, who has also done infield drills at third base and has more experience there in the minor leagues than Yorke, with 139 starts in of 145 games.

Feb 12, 2026; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Enmanuel Valdez (44) throws to home plate during spring training at Pirate City.

Yorke's normal second base position is already filled for the Pirates, who traded for Brandon Lowe this offseason, a power-hitting second baseman who led every player at his position with 31 home runs last year.

The Pirates also have Nick Gonzales as an option at second base, but is currently projected as the Opening Day shortstop, unless Konnor Griffin gets that spot with a strong showing in Spring Training.

Yorke served as first base towards the end of 2025 with the Pirates, especially when they faced left-handed pitching and taking over from Spencer Horwitz .

The signing of free agent Ryan O'Hearn should put him at first base against left-handed pitching, which could give Yorke a chance in right field, where he also played a bit last season. O'Hearn is the likely right fielder for the Pirates, with Bryan Reynolds moving back to left field.

It's more likely that Jake Mangum gets a shot right field or Reynolds moves there and Mangum plays in left field, rather than Yorke doing so, but the option for the Pirates is there if they need it.

Nick Yorke's Tenure with the Pirates

Yorke joined the Pirates in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, which sent right-handed starting pitcher Quinn Priester the other way on July 29, 2024.

He played in 40 games for Triple-A Indianapolis after the trade and played even better, slashing .355/.431/.507, finished with an OPS of .938 and had 54 hits, 17 doubles, two home runs, 26 RBI, 18 walks and seven stolen bases.

The Pirates selected Yorke's contract on Sept. 16, and he played in 11 games. He had eight hits in 37 at-bats, batting .216, added four walks for a .286 on-base percentage, slugged .378 and hit two home runs and two RBI.

Sep 28, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second base Nick Yorke (38) smiles in the dugout during the game against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park.

Yorke spent most of his time in 2025 with Indianapolis, slashing .287/.348/.406 for an OPS of .754, with 115 hits, 21 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 59 RBI, 36 walks to 97 strikeouts and 17 stolen bases on 23 attempts.

The Pirates recalled Yorke as one of the two September call-ups and he spent the rest of the season at the major league level.

Yorke played in 22 games in 2025, slashing .232/.264/.319 for an OPS of .583, with 16 hits in 53 at-bats, three doubles, one home run, eight RBI and three walks to 15 strikeouts.

