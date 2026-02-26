Pirates New Pitcher Could Land Spot in Starting Rotation

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates mostly have their starting rotation secured, but there is still a fight for the fifth and final spot in it.

Right-handed pitcher José Urquidy is one pitcher that the Pirates recently signed and who will make his first Spring Training start against the Minnesota Twins at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on Feb. 26.

Urquidy officially joined the Pirates on a one-year, $1.5 million deal on Feb. 11 and is looking for not just a shot at the starting rotation, but also to show that he can pitch consistently at the major league level.

This start is just one of a few Urquidy should make in the Grapefruit League and the Pirates will see if their new signing is up to the challenge.

Where Urquidy Fits in the Fight for the Final Starting Rotation Spot

Pittsburgh has four pitchers, who aside from injury, will serve in the starting rotation for most of the season.

This includes right-handers in right-handers in 2025 National Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes , veteran Mitch Keller, plus rookies in Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler .

Urquidy is joined by other pitchers like Carmen Mlodzinski , who is stretching out as a starter, rookie Hunter Barco, plus other prospects like Wilber Dotel, Thomas Harrington and Antwone Kelly to keep in mind.

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) throws a pitch in the seventh inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. The Reds won, 2-1. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mlodzinski and Barco are two likely candidates for that fifth spot, along with Urquidy, with Mlodzinski already making his first Grapefruit League start and Barco scheduled for his on March 1 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.

Urquidy has the experience over those two players, but hasn't pitched much at all the past two seasons in the major leagues, which means he needs to show in Spring Training that he can fill out that last spot in the starting rotation.

Important Background for Urquidy

Urquidy has a relationship with new Pirates pitching coach Bill Murphy, who was his pitching coach with the Astros.

Murphy had great success with the Astros the past four seasons in that role and then as assistant pitching coach in 2021 and minor league pitching coordinator the previous two years.

Apr 26, 2024; Mexico City, Mexico; Houston Astros pitching coach Bill Murphy during MLB Mexico City Series workout at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Urquidy spent his final three seasons with Murphy, where he put up solid numbers as a crucial part of the Astros rotation.

Stat Total Record (Starts/Appearances) 24-14 (58/65) ERA (Innings Pitched) 4.09 (334.1) Strikeouts/Walks 269/82 WHIP 1.16 K/9 (K/BB) 7.2 (3.28)

His most productive season came in 2022, as he made 28 starts in 29 appearances for Houston, with a 13-8 record, a 3.94 ERA over 164.1 innings pitched, 134 strikeouts to 38 walks, a 1.17 WHIP and a .244 BAA.

Urquidy only pitched once in that postseason, but still earned a World Series ring. He has extensive playoff experience too, with a 4-2 record in eight starts and 15 appearances, a 4.08 ERA over 46.1 innings pitched, 44 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .242 BAA and a 1.23 WHIP.

Injury Concerns?

Urquidy hasn't pitched much the past two seasons, and the last three campaigns have been a struggle for him in terms of staying on the mound.

He had right shoulder discomfort that kept him out for three months in the 2023 season, and he then underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024, ending his campaign.

Urquidy didn't get back on the mound until August of last season, spending most of his time with Triple-A Toledo in the Detroit Tigers' minor league system.

He posted a 2.91 ERA over 21.2 innings pitched in eight starts and 11 games with both Toledo and Single-A Lakeland during a rehab assignment.

Urquidy only pitched in two games for the Tigers last season, giving up two earned runs over 2.1 innings pitched, which marked his first time back pitching at the major league level for almost two years.

If he can stay healthy, the Pirates have a solid pitcher under a cheap contract that could give them good production in 2026.

