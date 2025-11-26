Pirates Infield Coach Not Returning in 2026

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates still don't have a finalized coaching staff for the ensuing campaign, with one of their coaches departing after the 2025 season.

Kevin Gorman of the Tribune-Review reported that Pirates infield coach Mendy López is not returning for next season, giving manager Don Kelly a new opening to fill.

Lopez's Tenure with the Pirates

López spent the past three seasons as the infield coach for the Pirates, joining former manager Derek Shelton's staff ahead of the 2023 season.

He worked with the likes of Oneil Cruz, who played shortstop before moving to center field towards the end of 2024.

López also worked with Gold Glove winners in third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and utility man Jared Triolo, Nick Gonzales, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, first baseman in Spencer Horwitz, Rowdy Tellez and Carlos Santana, plus the infamous Tucupita Marcano.

His most recent project was working with top Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin, helping him improve his defense at shortstop, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com .

He previously served as the hitting coach for Single-A Bradneton in 2022 before Shelton added him to his staff.

Feb 27, 2023; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates infield coach Mendy Lopez (96) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

López also worked in two other positions in the Pirates system, including four seasons as the field coordinator in Latin America and served as a manager for the Pirates in the Dominican Summer League from 2014-16.

He played for four MLB teams over seven years in the Kansas City Royals, (1998-99, 2003-04), the Florida Marlins (2000), the Houston Astros (2001) and the Pirates in 2001 and 2002.

López played in 22 games with the Pirates in 2001 and just three games in 2002, finishing with a slash line of .217/.275/.326 for an OPS of .601 in 25 contests, 10 hits in 46 at-bats, three doubles, a triple, four RBIs and four walks to 19 strikeouts.

Who Replaces Lopez as the Pirates' Infield Coach?

The Pirates may go externally for this position, but it's likely they'll find an internal hire for the infield coach role.

Gorman also reported that Chris Truby, who joined Kelly's staff after serving as Triple-A Indianapolis manager, is a strong candidate to take that infield coach position.

Truby also has experience working with Griffin, who won a MiLB Gold Glove Award and reportedly has a shot at the starting shortstop on Opening Day in 2026.

Pirates' Coaching Changes This Offseason

The Pirates and Kelly agreed on an extension the first day of the offseason and Kelly made changes to his staff.

Kelly let go of pitching coach Oscar Marin on Sept. 30, as they decided they wouldn't renew his contract after the season. They also did the same for third base coach Mike Rabelo and assistant pitching coach Brent Strom made his mind up six weeks before the end of the 2025 campaign that he didn't want to stay on.

The Pirates did hire Bill Murphy as their new pitching coach, who came from the Houston Astros, where he had postseason success and led some of the best pitching staffs in baseball.

Apr 26, 2024; Mexico City, Mexico; Houston Astros pitching coach Bill Murphy during MLB Mexico City Series workout at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kelly also has his new bench coach in Kristopher Negron , who previously served as third base coach for the Seattle Mariners, and his third base coach in Tony Beasley , who was previously in the same role with the Texas Rangers and worked as a coach for the Pirates in a variety of roles.

